"WAY TO GO" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa's ‘Alter Ego’ opens at #1 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global and U.S. charts

On March 4, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa topped Spotify's Top Albums Debut charts, both globally and in the United States, with her debut solo album, Alter Ego. The full-length studio album was released on February 28, 2025. Furthermore, it was also shared by American rapper Future on his Instagram story on March 4.

Ad

Five tracks entered the Top 10 on Spotify's Songs Debut Global:

#1 FUTW (feat. Future)

#5 FUTW (Vixi Solo Version)

#8 Lifestyle

#9 Elastigirl

#10 When I’m With You (feat. Tyla)

Alter Ego is a 15-track opus that delves into various musical styles, reflecting Lisa's versatility as an artist. The album includes collaborations with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Future, ROSALÍA, RAYE, and Tyla.

The song Rapunzel (ft. Megan Thee Stallion) amassed over 2 million streams on Spotify within the first 24 hours of its release. The title track, FXCK UP THE WORLD (ft. Future), gained over 14 million YouTube views as of March 4, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Alter Ego secured the No. 1 spot in 32 countries, including Australia, Canada, and Spain. The track Born Again (with RAYE and Doja Cat) debuted at No. 6 on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart, amassing 6.26 million streams on its first day.

Fans lauded the BLACKPINK rapper's latest achievement with her debut solo album. One fan wrote on X:

"WAY TO GO LISA."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed their admiration for the BLACKPINK rapper's achievement on social media.

"I love all these songs! I wish Chill and Thunder can get some love!" a fan wrote.

"GLOBAL IT GIRL," another fan wrote.

"I thought the haters said she only debuted 3 and was “flopping” lmaoooo," another fan added.

More similar fan reactions followed.

"Oh Lisa smash hit album!" a fan reacted.

Ad

"Eyooowww!!! literal legend!" another fan wrote.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's Alter Ego album overview and tracklist

Ad

BLACKPINK's Lisa's debut studio album, Alter Ego, reflects different facets of her identity. The album introduces the rapper's alter egos—Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, Vixi, and Speedi.

The album's release was strategically timed alongside her acting debut in HBO's The White Lotus. Alter Ego is a 15-track album that traverses various musical genres. The tracklist is as follows:

Born Again ft. Doja Cat & Raye

ROCKSTAR

elastigirl

thunder

NEW WOMAN ft. rosalía

FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future

Rapunzel ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Moonlit Floor

when i'm with you ft. Tyla

BADGRRRL

lifestyle

chill

dream

FXCK UP THE WORLD (vixi solo version)

Rapunzel (kiki solo version)

Ad

In November 2024, the BLACKPINK rapper set out on her "Lisa's Fan Meetup in Asia 2024" tour, visiting such cities as Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Hong Kong.

During these events, she released the cinematic teasers, gradually revealing the name of the album, Alter Ego. Each of these teasers involved the various personas of the rapper, hinting at the album's thematic exploration of identity.

The complete three-minute trailer was released after the last show in Hong Kong on November 19, 2024, in which its cover art and release date were unveiled.

Ad

In other news, on March 2, 2025, Lisa became the very first K-pop artist to perform at the 97th Academy Awards, aka the Oscars. She performed the Paul McCartney and Wings song Live and Let Die, originally from the 1973 Bond film of the same name, as a James Bond tribute. She wore a stunning black and red Rahul Mishra gown for her performance.

The tribute also featured performances by Doja Cat, who sang Diamonds Are Forever, and RAYE, who performed Skyfall. The segment covered also gave an ode to the long-serving Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback