"Her impact is insane"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa reportedly becomes the Most Talked-About Celebrity at the 97th Academy Awards

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently became the first-ever K-pop act to perform at the Academy Awards (Oscars). Furthermore, following her performance and red carpet debut on March 2, she became the most talked-about celebrity at the event, according to the Brandwatch Consumer Research report.

The report was published on March 3, 2025, and included data gathered between 3 pm PST and 9 pm PST on March 2, 2025. Public posts on social media sites, blogs, forums, and review sites were combed through to find the relevant data. Fans were surprised at this news and took to X to express their excitement:

"Her impact is insane," one fan commented.

"As usual and not a surprise for anybody, #LISA was the most talked celebrity at the #Oscars," a user wrote.

"And she gonna get booked again watch it," another said.

It’s consistent with every event she goes to. she can just sit down, not say a word. And she will get the most engagements good or bad. Her aura is insane," a fan remarked.

According to the bar chart posted by Brandwatch on Instagram, Lisa was mentioned 529,949 times across all public posts on the internet.

She performed Live and Let Die as part of the tribute to James Bond at the 97th Academy Awards. The internet seemed divided over her performance, with several users alleging that she was lip-syncing during her segment. However, fans came in defense of the artist, praising her.

"All eyes are really on her!" a user wrote.

"Wow, that's why she makes many people jealous, Lisa has her own light," one fan commented.

"Honestly her outfit, makeup, and aura slayed so hard here.. she had me sat," another fan replied.

BLACKPINK Lisa's recent activities: Solo album, 97th Academy Awards, and more

BLACKPINK Lisa's appearance at the 97th Academy Awards took place after the release of her studio album, Alter Ego. The album was officially released on February 28, 2025, however, it was reportedly leaked online two days before.

For her Oscars performance, she wore a ‘Gaian Genesis’ black tonal leotard from Rahul Mishra’s Spring Couture 2025 collection. Later, she was seen in another black gown with mesh sleeves and a huge, shell-like adornment on her waist. Meanwhile, on the red carpet, she donned a Markgong tuxedo dress with minimal accessories, including small gold hoops and a few rings.

On February 16, 2025, the K-pop idol made her acting debut as the resort employee Mook in The White Lotus season 3, and her role has seemingly been well-received by fans and netizens.

