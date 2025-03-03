"When credit is due, why not just give it?" - Fans defend BLACKPINK’s Lisa against lip-syncing allegations at the 2025 Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards took place on March 2, 2025. BLACKPINK member Lisa made history as the first K-pop act to perform at the Oscars. She, along with Doja Cat and Raye, performed a selection of songs in the James Bond Tribute segment.

Ad

However, several viewers were not pleased with Lisa's performance. While Lisa was accused of lip-syncing Live and Let Die, fans of the artist jumped in defense of the Thai singer. One of them wrote:

"You cannot lipsync in the Oscar's. It is not allowed, but since you hate lisa you make up things to defame her. I agree her festival performances were not upto par. But when credit is due, why not just give it? Lisa has never done anything bad to you personally."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"what is wrong with y’all" a user wrote

"Lip syncing is not allowed in academy and it's perfectly live" a fan replied

"So proud of you my Lalisa" another fan wrote

Meanwhile, clips of the New Woman singer's performance of Live and Let Die went viral on social media. Fans appreciated her performance and congratulated the singer for delivering a stunning performance:

Ad

"The way she commanded the stage, her stage fvcking presence! I always believe in you, Lisa. In whatever kind of stage, you always have control & make it a great performance." a fan wrote

"Um why are people in quotes saying she's lipsync? I'm not even Lisa's fan but her mic was definitely ON and she sounds so good." a user wrote

Ad

"lisa saw the lipsync allegations and had to shut them all real quick" another user wrote

Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye perform at the James Bond Tribute at the 2025 Oscars

Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye performed at the 97th Academy Awards as a part of the James Bond Tribute segment. Raye performed Skyfall which was originally sung by Adele from a James Bond film of the same name, starring Daniel Craig.

Ad

Lisa's song Live and Let Die was originally sung by Paul McCartney and Wings for the 1973 film of the same name, starring Sir Roger Moore. Doja Cat performed Diamonds Are Forever, originally sung by Shirley Bassey for the 1971 film of the same name, starring Sir Sean Connery.

The trio had previously come together for the song Born Again from Lisa's solo studio album Alter Ego. The song also served as a soundtrack for The White Lotus season 3.

This Academy Awards performance follows the release of the album, which was released on February 28, 2025. The album was reportedly leaked online two days before its release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback