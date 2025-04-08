On April 8, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim stunned fans with her HOMMEGIRLS magazine cover. She posed shirtless in a bold fashion statement. Other looks included a Chanel fur jacket, a sheer lace dress, and a white outfit with lace stockings in front of a superbike.

In the latest HOMMEGIRLS special issue, the BLACKPINK star and CEO of ODDATELIER talks about her debut solo album, Ruby, which she released on March 7, 2025. The magazine also hailed her as "fearless" and as someone "who follows her own rules." In her interview, she stated that it's her time and her "own stage".

“I’m literally opening the curtains to my own play. It’s my own stage this time,” she said.

Designer Thakoon Panichgul created HOMMEGIRLS as a publication that honors women who adopt androgynous fashion by merging masculine shapes with feminine elements. Panichgul aimed to establish an unconventional fashion platform that defies stereotypes and would present influential women who set their own rules.

Jennie, known for ZEN, perfectly fits the magazine’s ethos with her bold fashion, trailblazing career, and impact on K-pop. Fans were in an online frenzy to see the photos as released by the publication. One fan celebrated the artist's new avatar and wrote:

"One thing about Jennie. She really doesn't gaf about what anybody has to say. She knows who she is"

Admirers flooded social media platforms by resharing and retweeting the latest pictures from the publication. They praised the artist's visuals and called her "the hottest girl in the world."

"Always and has been a mother since pre-debut eras," a fan wrote.

"The hottest girl in the world," another fan wrote.

"OHHHHH MY GODDDD JENNIE. She's setting the standards," another fan added.

Others expressed their delight in seeing her transformation and said that Korean netizens and "antis" wouldn't be able to "handle" Jennie's success.

"No one and I mean NO ONE DOES IT LIKE JENNIE," a fan reacted.

"Yes jennie, clock them with your success," another fan added.

"Knetz and antis probably crashing over this since they can’t handle seeing a young beautiful successful woman," another fan wrote.

Jennie embarks on solo journey with ODDATELIER, Columbia Records partnership, and debut album Ruby

In her interview with HOMMEGIRLS, Jennie delves into the transformative journey that led to the creation of her debut solo album, Ruby. Following BLACKPINK's monumental success and the conclusion of their Born Pink World Tour in September 2023, she left YG Entertainment in December.

The publication mentioned the ZEN singer-rapper's discussion about starting a "bold new era" with her new company, debut solo album, and upcoming music projects.

For the unversed, she established her independent label, ODDATELIER, on December 24, 2023, signaling a new chapter in her musical career.

She then struck a partnership deal with Columbia Records in September 2024, which is home to artists like Beyoncé, Adele, Céline Dion, Central Cee, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Calvin Harris, and more.

During her previous interview for The Zane Lowe Show, reflecting on this period, Jennie shares,

"The greatest part of this solo project for me was that I had time with myself, I never had time for myself, which was great. So I really got to dig deep inside of who I am and what I am and all the self-reflecting times, and that's how the album was made, by really just understanding me better."

Ruby consists of 15 tracks with multiple collaborations with renowned artists such as Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

