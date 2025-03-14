"SO AESTHETICALLY AMAZING" — Fans in awe as BLACKPINK's Jennie gives first-ever look inside ODDATELIER office 

On March 13, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie gave an exclusive first-ever tour of her ODDATELIER (OA) office on Hong Jin-kyung's YouTube channel.

Established in November 2023, ODDATELIER represents the K-pop idol's venture into entrepreneurship after parting ways with YG Entertainment. The name is a combination of 'odd' and the French word 'atelier' (meaning workshop).

During the office tour, Hong Ji-kyung observed a luxurious couch that the idol's mother selected, priced at $31,665. Several of the office shelves were adorned with BLACKPINK albums, magazines featuring the idol, and MAMA trophies, among others.

The office reveal delighted fans, as they flooded social media praising the place's interiors. One fan on X wrote:

"JENNIE's OFFICE IS SO AESTHETICALLY AMAZING."

Fans focused on the price of the couch, and some hilariously reacted to it by saying that the idol's mother had "expensive" taste.

"A 30K sofa. jennie do u need a maid i can be ur maid," a fan joked.

"Mommy kim tastes undoubtedly expensive," another fan wrote.

"An OA office tour. Are these her MAMA trophies from last year?" one fan remarked.

Others praised the BLACKPINK idol for aesthetically designing her office space.

"Her office is very calming and her Blackpink collection is beautiful," a fan noted.

"Oh this office ate," another said.

"I love how her office isn't on a high rise building and there's a yard outside. Plus points to that bad**s bike inside her office," one fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie drops debut solo album under Columbia Records

The BLACKPINK rapper unveiled her highly anticipated debut solo album, Ruby, along with the title song Like JENNIE on March 7, 2025. The title track was produced by Diplo along with other collaborators.

After the conclusion of BLACKPINK's 2023 Born Pink World Tour, the idol took to setting up her own label, ODDATELIER, in November of that same year. She further signed a partnership with Columbia Records in September 2024 and released her comeback solo track, Mantra, on October 11 last year.

Following this, she released ZEN, Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike), and ExtraL (feat. Doechii) back to back. Her maiden solo album features several collaborations with artists like Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, and more.

Here is the complete tracklist of Ruby:

Intro: JANE (featuring FKJ)

(featuring FKJ) Like JENNIE

Start a War

Handlebars (featuring Dua Lipa)

(featuring Dua Lipa) With the IE (Way Up)

ExtraL (featuring Doechii)

(featuring Doechii) ZEN

Damn Right (featuring Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis)

(featuring Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis) F.T.S.

Filter

Seoul City

Starlight

Mantra

Love Hangover (featuring Dominic Fike)

(featuring Dominic Fike) Twin

Notably, music critic Pitchfork praised the album for its versatility and gave it a score of 7.1 out of 10. Joshua Minsoo Kim of Pitchfork wrote that the BLACKPINK rapper's album is an "ambitious" production and that she successfully showed off her "versatility."

"The clearest testament to JENNIE’s versatility is that she’s never out of place among her features. She sounds at home on 'Handlebars,' an unassailable collaboration with Dua Lipa. Their last song together was an awkward pop Mad Lib, but the two trade verses here as if close friends, bonding over their tendency to crush hard."

Ruby has 15 tracks and is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other music streaming platforms.

