"Don't trust this man" — Fans react to BLACKPINK' Jennie's alleged manager's interaction with posts undermining Lisa's album

On March 9, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa ignited fervent discussions among fans regarding Pitchfork's review of their respective solo albums. The controversy centers on Jennie's manager, Jeremy Erlich, sharing Pitchfork's posts that seemingly disparaged Lisa's solo work.

The uproar began when Jeremy Erlich, who previously served as Spotify’s Global Head of Music for five years before transitioning to manage Jennie, retweeted a post from music critic Joshua Minsoo Kim.

Jeremy Erlich reposted Joshua Minsoo Kim's tweet. (Image via X/misterminsoo)

Kim's tweet extolled the Mantra rapper-singer's debut solo album, Ruby, describing it as "not just the best album from a BLACKPINK soloist, but one of the best K-pop solo albums ever, especially from a non-Big 4 label." He wrote:

"It's actually crazy how good JENNIE's Ruby is. It's not just the best album from a BLACKPINK soloist, but one of the best albums from a K-pop soloist ever (esp on a non-Big 4 label). It makes sense though-production from Dem Jointz, Mike Will Made It, El Guincho... like c'mon."

While the tweet did not explicitly mention Lisa, fans quickly interpreted it as a subtle critique of her recent solo release, Alter Ego, especially because Pitchfork gave it a 5.2 out of 10.

The situation escalated when fans unearthed past remarks on Joshua Minsoo Kim's social media that allegedly downplayed the Money rapper's work. Jeremy Erlich's retweeting of Joshua Minsoo Kim's praise for Jennie, juxtaposed with the critic's purportedly negative stance on Lisa's album, fueled speculations of internal discord within BLACKPINK members.

One fan commented on X:

"Don't trust this man, he is a hypocritical Korean man," a fan wrote.

Fans criticized Joshua Minsoo Kim for allegedly throwing "shade" at Lisa.

"Yeah, we know it's good, but you only said this to fix your nonexistent career," a fan wrote.

"This is lisa shade," another fan wrote.

"Truly a clever tactic—striking indirectly. Manipulating the emotions of both fandoms while trying to wash your hands of it completely," another fan added.

Meanwhile, some fans focused on the positive side and praised Ruby for its versatility. However, they did not criticise Alter Ego or compare the two albums.

"While I'm the biggest fan, I'm also the biggest critic of my favs. Ruby is rl good. its cohesive, its got that spark. I felt we couldve ended the album at FTS as the last few didn't really appeal to me but u cant deny jennie’s artistry & how this album is the embodiment of her soul," a fan wrote.

"Yes. I love ruby. This album is so good. When you listen to this album you’ll know Jennie Ruby Jane," another fan added.

"I’m still listening to the whole album, nice work, I’m so proud of jennie," another fan remarked.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie dropped bangers like Alter Ego & Ruby, respectively

Released on February 28, 2025, Alter Ego is an ambitious project where Lisa explores multiple facets of her personality through 13 tracks. Each song aiming to represent a different 'alter ego' of the artist, named Sunni, Vixi, Roxi, Kiki, and Speedi.

Alter Ego boasts collaborations from music heavyweights like Grammy-winner Doja Cat, RAYE, Meghan Thee Stallion, Future, and Tyla. The album was released under Lisa's label, LLOUD, and RCA Records.

Alter Ego full tracklist:

Born Again ft. Doja Cat & Raye

ROCKSTAR

elastigirl

thunder

NEW WOMAN ft. rosalía

FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future

Rapunzel ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Moonlit Floor

when i'm with you ft. Tyla

BADGRRRL

lifestyle

chill

dream

FXCK UP THE WORLD (vixi solo version)

Rapunzel (kiki solo version)

Jennie's Ruby was released on March 7, 2025, under her independent label, ODDATELIER, and the American label, Columbia Records. The 15-track album features collaborations with internationally acclaimed artists, reflecting Jennie's versatility.

Jennie's Ruby complete tracklist:

Intro: JANE (featuring FKJ)

(featuring FKJ) Like JENNIE

Start a War

Handlebars (featuring Dua Lipa)

(featuring Dua Lipa) With the JE (Way Up)

ExtraL (featuring Doechii)

(featuring Doechii) ZEN

Damn Right

F.T.S.

Filter

Seoul City

Starlight

Mantra

Love Hangover (featuring Dominic Fike)

(featuring Dominic Fike) Euphoria (featuring Kali Uchis)

Collaborations with artists like FKJ, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino, and Kali Uchis enrich the album's sonic palette.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK confirmed their second group world tour in mid-2025. This will bring all four members, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, together for the first time in over two years. Their last group outing was the Born Pink world tour, which concluded in September 2023.

The tour will begin on July 5 and 6, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. Then, stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Chicago’s Soldier Field, Rogers Stadium in Toronto, CitiField in New York, Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Ippodromo Snai La Maura in Milan, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, and end at the Wembley Stadium in London.

