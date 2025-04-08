"Can't afford to have a broke man by her side" — Fans share interesting take on BLACKPINK's Lisa's finale scene with Gaitok in 'The White Lotus 3'

HBO's The White Lotus 3 finale aired on April 6, 2025, sparking extensive discussions among fans. They particularly focused on the climactic scene involving BLACKPINK's Lisa, who portrays Mook, and Tayme Thapthimthong's Gaitok. This pivotal moment led to a myriad of interpretations and reactions.

Ad

Lisa's portrayal of Mook, a health mentor at the Thai resort, has been met with widespread acclaim. Fans lauded her natural acting abilities, noting that her performance felt authentic and unforced.

Disclaimer: The copy has spoilers for The White Lotus 3 finale.

Throughout the season, the relationship between Mook and Gaitok evolves from subtle flirtations to something deeper as she starts understanding Gaitok's genuine affection and care for her. In earlier episodes, their interactions are marked by playful exchanges, with Mook's sassy demeanor complementing Gaitok's earnestness.

Ad

Trending

In the finale, Gaitok's character undergoes a significant transformation. Initially portrayed as a bumbling security guard, he emerges as an unexpected hero by killing Rick during a violent climax.

In The White Lotus 3 ending, Gaitok shares with Mook about quitting his job. Mook gets a bit frustrated to see Gaitok expressing his desire to rather be unemployed than go after what he deserves. Fortunately, the series ends with Gaitok getting promoted as one of Sritala's (the hotel owner) bodyguards.

Ad

Fans noted that Mook didn't care if Gaitok killed someone or not, but she drew the line at him not wanting to work or have a better career. This led to fans sharing interesting takes on the whole situation online. One fan joked:

"Mook when gaitok told her he wants to quit his job vs mook when gaitok finally got that promotion. She's just an ambitious girl and can't afford to have a broke man by her side!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans discussed that even though they had divided opinions on Mook in The White Lotus 3 and her behavior toward Gaitok throughout the season, they all agreed that she wanted to be with a man who had a secure future and ambition.

"Mook wanted a solider who was more interesting than her and not some low ranking security scrub who was never about it. I can't be mad at my sister for wanting a real man in her life," a fan wrote.

Ad

"She especially has a guy who can provide for her needs as she had planned!! She achieved this in 1 week. She manipulated Gaitok so that he gets a promotion. Mook has achieved what many cannot. Bravo Mook. Now she knows that the money will come in," another fan shared.

"And I get her. Who would want to be with someone weak willed with no ambition?" another fan added.

Ad

The White Lotus 3 viewers shared that they would have done the same thing as Mook and chosen a man who could protect and provide for them.

"I think this is not being ambitious but a women's with standard and knows her worth. This should be the right thinking anyway, love Mook," a fan wrote.

"I wouldn't have settled for less myself so I truly understand what it's like to be her," another fan remarked.

Ad

"While I am glad that Mook wasn’t in on any of the robbery nonsense, I am still salty she was gaslighting Gaitok the whole time. A woman wanting a partner with ambition, and using a man as her tool to manipulate him. She did set him up in a way.." another fan shared.

Ad

Dramatic turns and reflections in The White Lotus 3 season finale

Ad

The season 3 finale of HBO's The White Lotus delivers a gripping conclusion set against the picturesque backdrop of the Koh Samui resort in Thailand. The episode intricately weaves together multiple character arcs, culminating in a series of dramatic events that leave viewers both shocked and contemplative.

Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins) arrives at the White Lotus resort with his fiancée, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), under the pretense of a romantic getaway. However, Rick harbors a deeper motive: to confront Jim Hollinger, the resort's co-owner, whom he suspects of murdering his father.

Ad

This vendetta reaches its climax in The White Lotus 3 finale, when Rick confronts Jim, leading to a heated exchange. In a fit of rage, Rick shoots Jim, igniting a chaotic shootout within the resort.

Amid the ensuing chaos, Chelsea becomes an unintended casualty. Chelsea gets accidentally shot by the gunfire, her life cut short in the crossfire. Her untimely death serves as a poignant reminder of the unforeseen consequences of vengeance and violence.

Ad

In the aftermath of the shooting, Sritala, the resort's co-owner and Jim's widow, orders security guard Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) to neutralize Rick. Gaitok, previously portrayed as a bumbling figure, rises to the occasion, shooting Rick as he attempts to flee with Chelsea's lifeless body.

This marks a significant turning point for Gaitok, who is subsequently promoted for his decisive action.

The Ratliff family—comprising Timothy (Jason Isaacs), Victoria (Parker Posey), and their children Piper, Saxon, and Lochlan—embark on a journey to Thailand, each grappling with personal dilemmas. Timothy, facing impending legal troubles, contemplates a drastic solution: poisoning his family to spare them future suffering. He prepares a toxic fruit but ultimately cannot go through with the plan.

Ad

In a twist of fate, Lochlan accidentally ingests the poisoned fruit but survives, leading to a moment of reckoning for the family in The White Lotus 3. This harrowing experience prompts Timothy to reevaluate his choices, leading to a renewed commitment to his family's well-being.

Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), the former spa manager from Season 1, returns with a newfound determination in The White Lotus 3 episode 8.

She negotiates a $5 million settlement from Greg, Tanya's widower, in exchange for her silence regarding past events. This strategic move not only secures her financial future but also positions her as a formidable player within the series' intricate web of relationships.

Ad

Amid the turmoil, Laurie (Carrie Coon) delivers a heartfelt monologue on the complexities of female friendship. Her candid reflections resonate deeply, shedding light on the nuanced dynamics that define long-term relationships. This moment of vulnerability offers a counterpoint to The White Lotus 3 finale episode's overarching themes of betrayal and redemption.

The White Lotus 3 finale episode's title, Amor Fati, translates to "love of fate," encapsulating the season's exploration of destiny and acceptance. Characters are confronted with the futility of seeking definitive answers, ultimately urged to embrace life's inherent uncertainties. This philosophical underpinning challenges viewers to reflect on their perceptions of control and surrender.

Ad

Ad

Fans can catch The White Lotus 3 on Disney+ and can also stream its previous two seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More