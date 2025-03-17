"SO HEARTBREAKINGLY BEAUTIFUL" — Fans laud When Life Gives You Tangerines for its relatable storytelling and realistic characters

Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU and Park Bo-gum, made waves on social media for its new episodes. The series released four new episodes as part of its Volume 2 on March 14, 2025.

The series highlights character growth and heartfelt storytelling, capturing the struggles and triumphs of ordinary people. Ae-sun and Gwan-sik’s journey reflects these themes, such as when the village united against the government's attempt to shut down Jeju's market for the 1988 Olympic Torch Relay.

The show excels in portraying all human relationships equally. Beyond Ae-sun and Gwan-sik’s enduring love, it also focuses on the three aunties—her mother’s friends—who supported Ae-sun for over 30 years, filling the void left by her mother’s passing.

When Life Gives You Tangerines beautifully displays the sacrifices parents willingly make for their children. Ae-sun and Gwan-sik sold their house to fulfill Geum-myeong's wish to study abroad. Ae-sun also gave up on her last dream of opening a small store with a loan just so her daughter could live her dream.

Fans took to X and expressed their admiration for the series. Discussions highlight the emotional depth and relatability of the characters. One fan wrote:

"Love LOVE LOVE this mother daughter relationship so much, THIS DRAMA SO HEARTBREAKINGLY BEAUTIFUL YOU GUYS"

Viewers mentioned how the series resonated with them both emotionally and intellectually.

"'I thought that once you grew up your hands & heart would naturally become more calloused but everything is still too hot for me. I get burned every day but it hurts every time' this is so relatable," a fan wrote.

"Volume 2 was so pure and relatable!! Had a good cry too," another fan wrote.

"Life is all about finding the 'picture perfect moments' even when everything is falling apart. #WhenLifeGivesYouTangerines made me realise once again that it’s the little things that make you want to keep breathing. It’s a drama that makes you appreciate life," another fan added.

They underscored how the drama successfully showed "a parent-daughter relationship as real and relatable" as possible.

"I think havent seen a parent-daughter relationship as real and relatable as ae sun and geum myeong. They show the anger and the immediate guilt daughters feel toward their mothers so well," a fan shared.

"The owners of aesun’s house filled their empty rice bowls every day, trying to do it without them noticing… i truly hope everyone gets to meet such kind-hearted people in their lives," another fan wrote.

"The hardest part of growing up was realizing that no matter how old we get, our dads will always see us as little kid," another fan added.

When Life Gives You Tangerines episodes 5 to 8 show Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's enduring unimaginable loss

When Life Gives You Tangerines, episodes 5 through 8, released on March 14, 2025, delve deeper into the lives of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, highlighting their enduring love, familial challenges, and personal sacrifices.

Episode 5: Navigating hardships and new beginnings

When Life Gives You Tangerines, episode 5 opens up with Ae-sun and Gwan-sik struggling economically. Ae-sun sells fish in the local marketplace, while Gwan-sik looks for a stable job. They fall on the brink of starvation, but their infinite love and support keep them alive.

Until Ae-sun seeks help from her grandmother, and she gives her secret savings to buy a boat. The investment viewers see here represents hope that can bring in self-reliance.

Episode 6: Tragic loss of a child

When Life Gives You Tangerines episode 6 shows the tragic death of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's youngest son, Dong-myeong. The narrative poignantly portrays their profound grief juxtaposed with the harsh reality of needing to continue working to support their remaining children.

Episode 7: Shifting perspectives and generational aspirations

Ae-sun's daughter, Geum-myeong, expresses her dream of studying abroad. After graduating from high school, Geum-myeong is admitted to South Korea's top college, Seoul National University. The episode also outlines Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's sacrifices to fulfill their daughter's ambitions even though they try to grapple with their poverty.

Furthermore, it also shows moments from 1988 when an older Ae-sun fights for the villagers' daily income as the Olympics officials and regional government officials try to disrupt their business for several days.

Episode 8: Leadership and sacrifice

The episode takes place in 1988, and it depicts Ae-sun's growth as a well-respected leader of the community. She becomes Jeju's first female village chief. As the first female village head, she goes beyond the boundaries of tradition and becomes an inspiration for many women in the community.

When Life Gives You Tangerines, episode 8 ends with Ae-sun and Gwan-sik selling their house to fund their daughter's dream to study in Japan.

Expand Tweet

When Life Gives You Tangerines will air four more episodes on Netflix on March 21, 2025. The last four episodes (episodes 13 to 16) will be aired on March 28.

