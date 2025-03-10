When Life Gives You Tangerines boosts production company’s stock value by 10.21% alongside Jeju tourism

On March 10, 2025, EToday reported that the recent debut of Netflix's original series, When Life Gives You Tangerines, led to a significant 10.21% surge in the production company's stock value. Simultaneously, the series sparked renewed interest in Jeju Island, significantly boosting local tourism.

The production company, Pan Entertainment, initially traded at 2,915 won (around $2). It saw a spike of 270 won (10.21%), opening at 3,185 won ($2.19) as of 9.10 AM (KST) on March 10, 2025.

It is important to note that EToday reported the opening trading amount when the market opened on March 10, 2025. The stock value will keep on fluctuating the entire day based on the usual supply and demand.

Notably, as of 11.22 AM, Investing.com reported that the stock value of Pan Entertainment increased by over 20.42%. However, as of 11.40 AM, the value fluctuated by 17.58% at 3,110 won per share.

According to FlixPatrol, IU and Park Bo-gum's latest series ranked #6 on the Top TV Shows on Netflix Worldwide list. The drama has only released four episodes so far and will air new episodes every Friday until March 28, 2025.

When Life Gives You Tangerines explores the socio-economic tapestry of 1960s Jeju

Premiered on March 7, 2025, When Life Gives You Tangerines is a period drama that follows the adventurous lives of Ae-sun, the "remarkable rebel" born in Jeju in the 1950s, and Gwan-sik, the "unyielding iron."

The series stars IU as young Ae-sun and as Ae-sun's daughter, Geum-myeong, while Park Bo-gum plays Gwan-sik, Ae-sun's husband. Veteran actors Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon portray older Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, respectively. The show also stars Melo Movie star Lee Jun-young.

The series is divided into four volumes, and it depicts Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's life as full of challenges and trials throughout the four seasons. The series spans from the 1960s to the present day, offering viewers a heartfelt exploration of love, dreams, and the passage of time.

When Life Gives You Tangerines delves deep into the socio-economic fabric of mid-20th-century South Korea, a period marked by rapid industrialization and significant cultural shifts.

The characters' motivations and struggles truly come into play with the setting itself.

Ae-sun reflects the dreams that so many young girls had for themselves during this time as they wanted to make their own identity. Coming from little means and being a girl made it impossible for her to pursue an education and be a poet one day.

In a way, she portrays the broader frustrations of women who had higher intellect but lost to a highly patriarchal society. Gwan-sik, in a sense, is a foil to Ae-sun's character as he is everything opposite to Ae-sun. He is calm, while Ae-sun is outspoken and boisterous.

But Gwan-sik's entire existence revolved around Ae-sun, so much so that despite being scared, he would still support Ae-sun in her adventures. Gwan-sik epitomizes the archetype of the diligence of laborers who, through painstaking exertion, attempt to better their circumstances.

The love story between Ae-sun and Gwan-sik is fraught with obstacles that mirror the societal expectations of their era. Ae-sun's rebellious nature and refusal to conform challenge traditional gender roles, leading to familial tensions and societal scrutiny.

When Life Gives You Tangerines adeptly portrays how these macro-level changes impact individual lives, influencing decisions about marriage and family amidst glaring poverty.

Gwan-sik's steadfast support for Ae-sun's ambitions, despite societal pressures and his family's disapproval, showcases a progressive partnership that is way ahead of its time.

Notably, When Life Gives You Tangerines doesn't show any larger-than-life concept to deviate the story of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik and how they built their happy and fruitful life on the barren grounds of poverty and hardships.

Director Kim Won-seok, known for his work on My Mister and Signal, collaborated with writer Lim Sang-choon to create a narrative that resonates across generations.

Additionally, the show's production budget was 60 billion won ($41.2 million), the highest in Korean entertainment history.

When Life Gives You Tangerines episodes 5 to 8 will premiere on March 14, 2025. The series is streaming on Netflix.

