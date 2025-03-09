"Ended jack and rose from titanic" — IU and Park Bo-gum’s acting earns praise from global fans for 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'

With the premiere of Netflix's highly-anticipated series When Life Gives You Tangerines, fans applaud the lead actors IU and Park Bo-gum for their stellar performances. The South Korean romantic drama that tells a story of heartfelt emotions lasting a few decades released its first four episodes on March 7, 2025.

Set against the serene backdrop of Jeju Island, When Life Gives You Tangerines relates the intertwined lives of Oh Ae-sun (IU) and Yang Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum), who were born in the 1950s. The drama depicts the characters' lives at the coming of age, showcasing the real challenges they faced, their dreams, ideas regarding life, and progression in their relationship.

Ae-sun is described as "extraordinary," a rebel, with dreams of becoming a poet, whereas Gwan-sik is seen as an "unyielding iron," never failing to support Ae-sun in times of troubles and calamities. Gwan-sik is a timid boy who's voice strengthens every time he takes a stand for Ae-sun.

Viewers took to social media and chewed over the scenes where Gwan-sik was reflected as a pillar of strength for Ae-sun in this woman-centric series. People widely shared thoughts on the series on X. One fan mentioned the scene where Gwan-sik jumped off a ship and swam to the shore as Ae-sun called his name.

The fan wrote:

"Ended jack and rose from titanic"

Fans mentioned being at awe watching Gwan-sik cross the ocean to reunite with Ae-sun in When Life Gives You Tangerines.

"He literally crossed the ocean just for her. He's really god-level downbad!! where do I sign up to get someone like gwansik?" a fan wrote.

"People will reenact & talk about this scene for years. It's so over the top dramatic but also feels completely justified given the situation both characters were in. Acting by IU & Park Bogum also off the charts. Instant classic," another fan wrote.

"I love that this series was released just before International Women’s Day. IU perfectly portrayed Aesun so well by enduring everything with a smile as a mother and daughter. I am deeply moved," another fan added.

Viewers also praised Park Bo-gum for choosing a woman-centric series like When Life Gives You Tangerines for his comeback release.

"This scene made me cry they did it so well they are the best especially Aesun," a fan remarked.

"Park Bogum chose #WhenLifeGivesYouTangerines —a women centric drama that the story revolves around women— as his comeback drama after military (yk how crucial this is for actor), and playing a character that help break patriarchy? That’s peak masculinity. So proud to be his stans," another fan said.

"Get you a man who will jump off a moving boat and swim back to you.. real kdrama television," another fan added.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a tale of three generations of women weaved in trials and tribulations

Set in the late-1950s, When Life Gives You Tangerines provides a peek into the socio-economic conditions of women as they clawed their way to earning the right to education. The drama sheds light on the traditional haenyeo culture and the challenges faced by women pursuing their dreams in a patriarchal society.

The Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines opens with a 70-year-old Ae-sun residing in a retirement home, reflecting on her past. Her memories transport viewers to her childhood in 1950s Jeju Island, where a young, spirited Ae-sun harbors dreams of becoming a poet, inspired by the island's natural beauty.

Her mother, Jeon Gwang-rye, a resilient haenyeo (traditional female diver), supports Ae-sun's literary aspirations despite their financial hardships. When Gwang-rye abruptly dies, tragedy arises, leaving Ae-sun and her siblings without a parent. This pivotal moment forces Ae-sun to confront the fragility of life and the weight of newfound responsibilities.

Ae-sun has a hard time coming to terms with the realities of her situation after her mother passes away. Her stepfather treats her as a servant in the house and doesn't allow her to focus on her studies. Among all this chaos, her childhood friend Gwan-sik supports her in every possible way.

Gwan-sik is known for his loyalty, always being there for Ae-sun and serving as an emotional rock for her that she needs so much. Their friendship has grown into a gentle romance, which deplorably goes against the conservative tradition of their community.

Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's budding relationship faces societal challenges. They decide to run away to Busan and start a new life. As they embark on their adventure, their patience and resilience get tested. However, Gwan-sik's mother gets a hold of them and brings them back to Jeju.

Expand Tweet

Following this, Ae-sun faces a reality worse than death as she is expelled from her school, her character assassinated by the society, her relatives throw her off the house, and her stepdad abandons her too. Meanwhile, Gwan-sik tries to convince Ae-sun to marry him, but Gwan-sik's mother blames Ae-sun for ruining his life.

When Life Gives You Tangerines Volume 2 consists of episodes 5 to 8 and will be released on March 14, 2025.

