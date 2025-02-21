“Drama of the century” — Fans hail IU & Park Bo-gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines as Netflix drops official trailer amid rising anticipation

On February 21, 2025, Netflix dropped the main trailer for its upcoming K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. Starring IU and Park Bo-gum, the series follows Ae-sun and Gwan-sik as they navigate a changing world.

The new trailer shows IU and Park’s interactions, including lighthearted exchanges and emotional moments, set against Jeju Island’s landscape. Since its release, the trailer has attracted significant online engagement.

“Drama of the century," an X user wrote.

On January 23, Netflix dropped the first teaser for When Life Gives You Tangerines. The clip shows Jeju’s street market in all four seasons. It then shifts to Ae-soon and Gwan-sik’s quiet moments in a flower field.

Fans continue to engage with the trailer, noting IU’s return to K-dramas after several years. The songstress was last seen in Hotel del Luna, where she starred with Yeo Jin Goo.

"Ohhh yeah.. this screams best kdrama of 2025," a viewer noted.

"Exactly the drought is ending and actress IU is coming," a fan said.

"Actress IU is excited to see you on the drama floor after six years," a netizen commented.

Many discussions center on IU and Park sharing the screen for the first time.

"I heard the intriduction, and found this couple very compatible," a fan remarked.

"Before commercial success & other factors come into picture, i just want to say i feel so happy for IU & Park Bo-gum. the production for this took years (delaying both their kdrama cb) but, just from the trailer alone, it’s clear they are bringing us a kdrama of a lifetime," a user shared.

"The chemistry between them is unbeatable. They are truly everything! My heart melted," another person added.

More about When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU and Park Bo-gum

Park Bo-gum and IU in When Life Gives You Tangerines (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a romantic slice-of-life series set in 1960s Jeju. It follows Ae-soon and Gwan-sik as they experience life across all four seasons. The Korean title translates to a Jeju slang phrase meaning: "Thank you for your hard work."

IU (Lee Ji-eun) plays Ae-soon, a young woman aspiring to be a poet despite not attending school. Park Bo-gum portrays Gwan-sik, a hardworking man who is loyal to Ae-soon. Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon take on their middle-aged roles, while Kim Tae-yeon and Lee Cheon-mu depict their childhood versions.

Directed by Kim Won-seok (Strong Girl Bong-soon) and written by Lim Sang-choon (Fight for My Way), the series follows a special release schedule. The 16-episode drama will drop in four-episode batches on March 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025. During the 'Next on Netflix 2025 Korea' event, the streaming platform's senior director Bae Jong-byung said this format aims to enhance viewer engagement.

