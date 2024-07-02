“She has so much talent and so many colors”— Actor Yeo Jin-goo responds to IU’s sweet letter

On July 2, 2024, the actor Yeo Jin-goo made a guest appearance on 비사이더스 B-siders, where he talked about his filmography. During the program, Yeo Jin-go received a handwritten letter from IU, who poured down her honest thoughts on the actor's talent and his personality as an artist.

In her letter, she described Yeo Jin-goo as a younger brother, comparing him to a fresh green leaf. However, as an actor, she saw him as the deep roots of a giant tree, full of insightful thoughts. She explained that his strong presence in the industry isn't immediately visible, but those who support him can understand how firmly he stands, like a tree

Trending

After reading IU's letter, Yeo Jin-goo got emotional and stated he did not have the writing skills to return her gratitude. He went on complimenting her charm and mentioned, as translated by allkpop—

"I don’t have the writing skills to reciprocate Noona's words. Thinking of Ji Eun Noona, I wonder where the end of her charm lies. She has so much talent and so many colors."

IU weaved a plethora of compliments for actor Yeo Jin-goo in her handwritten letter

IU and Yeo Jin-goo starred in the 2017 supernatural romance series Hotel Del Luna, impressing fans with their chemistry. In her letter, IU referred to Yeo Jin-goo as "Sunbaenim" (Korean for senior) and asked about his well-being.

She mentioned he must be surprised to receive a letter from her since he likely wasn't expecting it. IU noted that despite knowing each other for a long time, this was the first time she had written him a proper letter, and she confessed it felt good to do so.

The South Korean actress and female idol IU conveyed to Yeo Jin-goo how he never failed to offer a comforting shade to the people who needed him. She requested him to offer the rest and quality time for himself. IU mentioned as translated by X user @IUteamstarcandy:

"Jingoo-yah, you never fail to offer comforting shade and the delightful sound of (rustling) leaves to the people who come looking for you, but trees sometimes need shade as well, so I hope you could rest at those moments by leaning on your friends who owe you all these while."

Expand Tweet

IU penned down that she was one of Yeon Jin-goo's friends and was indebted to him. It also made her worry that he did not act like a worrisome person. She also felt sorry for being an older sister who had not done much for the actor and penned down the moments she was thankful to him.

The actress also confessed that she might exceed the limit of the letter if she had to write all the moments where she felt grateful to him, so she would just mention a few. IU stated, as translated by @IUteamstarcandy:

"Thank you for showering me with compliments until I finally burst into laughter on the days when I was especially lacking in confidence. Thank you for pretending to make a mistake and blooper whenever I had a succession of NGs (bloopers). Thank you so much for personally showing how strong and awesome being kind is."

IU wrote a handwritten letter for Yeo Jin-goo (Image via @dlwlrma/Instagram)

She expressed her gratitude for all the precious moments she spent acting, preparing, talking behind the camera, playing around, and chatting from human to human outside of work with him. As translated by X user @IUteamstarcandy:

"The warmth, coolness, uniqueness, ordinariness, brilliance, shadowiness, cuteness, desperation, silence, and handsomeness that actor Yeo Jin-goo brings out — I’ll continue anticipating and rooting for all those sides just like now."

The actress further stated that she would continue to root, and support for Yeo Jin-goo from every side and expressed her willingness to meet him soon. IU stated that she would watch his film Hijack 1971 soon and commented, as translated by X user @IUteamstarcandy:

May today’s recording go well, and let’s meet soon too. I will make sure to watch your movie (Hijack 1971) well. Whatever you do, I’ll always ‘Chansung’ (agree) without question. Hwaiting, Jingoo sunbae! Thank you, Jingoo-yah, I mean it!"

Expand Tweet

Yeo Jin-goo expressed his gratitude to IU, saying he didn't have the writing skills to match her letter. He admired IU's charm and asked the public to take his words positively. Yeo Jin-goo praised IU for caring for her friends and family, which inspired him to do the same. He thanked her for writing the letter despite her busy schedule and expressed his desire to stay in touch more often.

In recent news, IU has been confirmed to star in the period drama When Life Gives You Tangerines alongside Park Bo-gum, while Yeo Jin-go is reportedly to appear in the series Serenade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback