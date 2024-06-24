My Name is Gabriel episode 1 recap: Whose lives did Park Bo-gum and Park Myung-soo live?

Disney+ released the first episode of My Name is Gabriel, featuring the popular singer and actor Park Bo-gum and entertainer Park Myung-soo, on June 21, 2024. Episode 1 cast included Defconn and South Korean duo members Lee Hae-ri and Kang Min-kyung from Davichi as hosts, whereas Park Bo-gum and Park Myung-soo appeared as participants.

My Name is Gabriel's show plot revolves around known celebrities traveling to an unknown place and living the life of a stranger for 72 hours. In episode 1, Park Bo-gum traveled to Dublin, Ireland, and had to live as Ruaidhri, aka Rory, while Park Myung-soo flew to Chiang Mai, Thailand, and lived as P'Votti.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Park Bo-gum and Park Myung-soo live the lives of two strangers in Dublin and Chiang Mai in My Name is Gabriel

Park Bo-gum and Park Myung-soo joined the show's host as they watched their journeys in two countries as per the show's theme. This marks the beginning of the program, with Defconn introducing Bo-gum's travelogue in the first episode.

The show's crew sends Park Bo-gum off to Dublin, Ireland, after he has a brief chat with them during which he shares his preferences and wishes for the type of life he would lead if he were someone else. In My Name is Gabriel episode 1, Park Bo-gum is seen navigating across the unknown city by himself.

He receives a package at the airport from an anonymous sender that contains the address of the stranger, whose identity he will take up for 72 hours. After reaching his destination, Park Bo-gum learns that he has to live as Ruaidhri, the leader of a musical choir group.

As per the show's plot, Park Bo-gum has to use Rory's personal mobile, live at his house, meet his friends and family, and also follow Rory's everyday routine for the next three days. While fidgeting through Rory's phone, he learns about his schedule, breakfast ritual, and more.

After a night's sleep, Park Bo-gum wakes up, follows Rory's routine, and starts his day by eating a banana and 20 almonds. However, he gets hungry immediately and fixes a plate of egg omelet and a slice of toasted bread, which adds laughter to the show's premise. Park Bo-gum gets ready and goes out to stroll across the city during the time that is marked as "free" on Rory's schedule.

Rory (Park Bo-gum) with his choir group members and friends. (Images via X/@Ramparts_dublin)

He enters a supermarket and buys four oranges for four euros and as he steps out, he finds a fruit market where a vendor is selling 10 oranges for two euros. Park Bo-gum states that he returned the oranges at the supermarket immediately to get a refund after realizing that he was using Rory's money instead of his own. He then purchases 10 oranges for two euros.

This became one of the hilarious highlights of My Name is Gabriel episode 1. After that, he met Rory's friends and members of his choir group. Jebb, Cuan, and Brian were very welcoming and pretended that Park Bo-gum was Rory as per the script. However, over lunch, they helped Park Bo-gum understand more about the person he was supposed to live as for three days.

Park Bo-gum headed to the choir practice with them as per Rory's schedule and was welcomed by the entire group—the Ramparts Choir. They told him about their scheduled busking acappella performance on St. Patrick's Day, for which they all must rehearse. During the rehearsals, Park Bo-gum learned more about Rory's passion for music, being the leader of the choir group, and inspiring everyone.

While rehearsing Falling Slowly from the movie Once, Park Bo-gum became emotional while watching the choir's impeccable performance. The group encouraged Park Bo-gum to sing with them and praised him for his feedback. After the practice, they all headed to a pub to grab drinks with the new Rory.

Expand Tweet

Park Bo-gum's chapter as Ruaidhri, aka Rory, ends here, and Park Myung-soo's journey as P'Vootti begins in My Name is Gabriel episode 1. South Korean popular entertainer and comedian Park Myung-soo travels to Chiang Mai, Thailand, and is received by P'Vootti's wife, Jaem. Myung-soo takes some time to get used to his new life and is startled by the turn of events.

On their way to P'Vootti's home, Jaem tells him that they have a 6-month-old daughter, Nallan. In My Name is Gabriel episode 1, Park Myung-soo (now P'Vootti) gets introduced to Si, P'Vootti's cousin, and his assistant, Su. Jaem's friend Pun arrives with lunch, and Myung-soo finally gets to meet baby Nallan and is immediately enchanted by her.

He eats with the entire family as P'Vootti and learns about their business. P'Vootti sells Som Tam—a Thai local delicacy made of baby papaya and red chilies—across Chiang Mai by riding his motorcycle. Jaem tells Myung-soo that, as P'Vootti, he has to sell enough Som Tam for the family's basic sustenance.

Park Myung-soo then bathes baby Nallan and puts her to sleep—an everyday task of P'Vootti. My Name is Gabriel episode 1 ends here with Myung-soo getting accustomed to his role and life as P'Vootti for the next 72 hours.

Expand Tweet

My Name is Gabriel episode 2 will air on Friday, June 28, at 8:50 p.m. KST on JTBC and Disney+. It will continue by showing Park Bo-gum getting comfortable as Ruaidhri and Park Myung-soo as P'Vootti in their new lives.