"Thank you for liking me"— Park Bo-gum tears up as he shares the message he'd like his AI to send to his loved ones after he passes away

On Tuesday, June 4, the South Korean TV program Salon Drip released the episode featuring Park Bo-gum. The actor appeared on the show to promote and discuss his upcoming film, Wonderland.

Jang Do-yeon, the host, asked the actor what message he would leave for his loved ones via AI after he passed away. The question was asked because the movie Wonderland revolves around the concepts of AI and death. The actor answered that he would thank his dear family, friends, and fans and offer them words of encouragement.

However, as he continued to speak, Park Bo-gum began to tear up. Here's what the actor said:

"To those who miss me? 'Thank you! You're doing great!' Words of encouragement, I guess? And... (tears up) 'Thank you for liking me...'"

Wonderland's Park Bo-gum reveals the message he'd share through AI

On June 4, Wonderland male lead, Park Bo-gum appeared on Jang Do-yeon's South Korean talk show, Salon Drip. During the program, the two talked about several things related to the actor's upcoming movie. When one of the questions prompted the actor to shed tears, the host commended him for freely expressing himself and his emotions.

"But you usually express yourself well... Because people usually cry when they can't express an emotion and regret "Why couldn't I express it?" But Bo-gum, you're doing so well in expressing yourself to everyone right now, so why...," Jang Do-yeon said.

Park Bo-gum then briefly explained that he occasionally struggles to express himself, before swiftly answering the host's question in a detailed manner.

"No, there are times when I can't express myself, and there are times when I can't. Just imagining, if my AI was created and talked to people who miss me, I would say thank you for liking me until now. What about you, Sunbae-nim?"

When the host was asked the question back, she expressed that it would be different for different people. To her friends, she would tease them and ask them to remember her. However, when it came to her message for her family, Jang Do-yeon began to tear up too.

She shared that she would joke around and say that she's actually not dead. When the actor heard her answer, he said that that message was even sadder and continued to tear up a bit more.

Wonderland, starring Park Bo-gum, Suzy Bae, Choi Woo-sik, Tang Mei, and Jung Yu-mi, is a sci-fi romance film that revolves around the concept of communicating with a loved one who has passed away through AI. The AI feature allows family members and other close connections of the late person to connect with them either through a phone call or video chat.

Suzy Bae plays the role of a flight attendant, Jeong-in, who connects with her comatose boyfriend, Tae-joo, through the AI platform. On the other hand, other smaller narratives of people holding on to their loved ones who have passed away are also expected to be showcased in the film.

Wonderland is scheduled to hit the screens on June 5 across all theatres in South Korea.