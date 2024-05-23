Bae Suzy reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming film  Seven O'clock Breakfast Meeting for Broken People

On May 23, 2024, the South Korean media outlet JTBC Major News reported that Bae Suzy was in talks to star in the upcoming film Seven O'clock Breakfast Meeting for Broken People. The film is adapted from the novel of the same name, penned by author Baek Young-ok.

The upcoming project will depict a group of people gathering at a restaurant to share their stories of love, romance, breakup, and healing, among other things. The restaurant with the following sign, "Seven O'clock Breakfast Meeting for Broken People," will delve into the lives of broken people who are healing themselves via talking to each other and sharing their experiences.

Bae Suzy will reportedly portray the character of Yoon Sa-gang in the film Seven O'clock Breakfast Meeting for Broken People

If Bae Suzy accepts the casting offer for the upcoming slice-of-life and romance film, she will play the character of Yoon Sa-gang.

Yoon Sa-gang has a history of multiple traumas, including childhood wounds and severe heartbreak caused by love. The female lead fell in love with a married pilot and began an illicit romance. She subsequently ended her relationship with him.

Meeting people at the restaurant and hearing their heartbreaking stories will help her heal from her severe scars and allow her to discover a new version of herself. The film will also provide insight into two other characters, Lee Ji-hoon and Jeong Mi-do. The trio will meet at the restaurant and eventually tell their sides of the story.

In the book, Lee Ji-hoon works as a consultant lecturer and finds himself struggling to get over his year-long relationship when his significant other left him for other men. Dejected, he visits the restaurant, where he shares his sad story with Yoon Sa-gang and Jeong Mi-do.

Not much information about Jeong Mi-do's character has been revealed yet. Additionally, no information regarding who will chronicle the characters of Lee Ji-hoon and Jeong Mi-do has been announced.

The Seven O'clock Breakfast Meeting for Broken People novel was published in 2012 and republished in 2017, respectively, by author Baek Young-ok. According to the outlet, Suzy was impressed with the plot after reading the novel and was positively considering appearing in the work during the pre-production stage.

The film Seven O'clock Breakfast Meeting for Broken People will be helmed by director Im Seon-ae, who is known for her works, including An Old Lay and Ms. Apocalypse. The filming will begin production in the second half of 2024 after concluding the pre-production process and finalizing the cast line-up.

Bae Suzy recently appeared in the Netflix romance series Doona! and is gearing up for a comeback with the drama All the Love You Wish For alongside Kim Woo-bin. The drama is set to air in 2024 and will be available to stream on Netflix.

Meanwhile, she will return to the big screen with her romance and sci-fi movie Wonderland alongside Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi, Tang Wei, and others on June 5, 2024.