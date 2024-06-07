Entertainer Park Myung-soo’s inappropriate past behavior surfaces online amidst recent instance with Aespa’s Winter

Popular entertainer Park Myung-soo has come under fire from the public because of his recent behavior towards Aespa’s Winter, which many have deemed inappropriate. Known for his explicit personality, Myung-soo has a history of actions that have made female idols uncomfortable.

In a preview clip of an upcoming program uploaded by YouTube Channel Hunhun, he and Winter cosplay as a couple. The significant age difference between them made fans extremely uncomfortable, prompting them to express their displeasure. This is not an isolated incident, as similar controversies have arisen with other young female K-pop idols.

Park Myung-soo receives criticism from the fans about his recent inappropriate behavior

Park Myung-soo is a South Korean comedian, singer, and television personality renowned for his work on various variety shows, including the popular program Infinite Challenge. He has been a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry for many years, recognized for his humor and often blunt personality. However, his behavior towards female idols or guests on shows has occasionally sparked controversy.

In the recent instance with Aespa’s Winter, Myung-soo's actions grabbed fans' attention. The preview of a program shows him cosplaying as an ASTRO member and popular actor Cha Eun-woo and interacting with Winter in that role. In the last segment of the video, Winter asks Myung-soo if being handsome is all that matters.

They then lean their heads together and face the camera. A caption appears reading, “Eunsoo and Min-jeong’s Secret Story” (with “Eunsoo” being a blend of “Myung-soo” and “Eunwoo,” and “Min-jeong” being Winter’s real name). This hints at more possible intimate interactions between Park Myung-soo and Winter, which further fueled fans' discomfort.

The huge 30-year age gap between the two artists heightened fans' unease. Myung-soo’s past comments on Winter have added to the controversy. He once named Winter as the most beautiful K-pop idol, labeling her visuals as “inhuman.” During a radio show appearance with Aespa, he confessed he argued with his wife over praising an idol in front of her.

Other incidents include ITZY’s Yuna, who appeared on his YouTube channel about two months ago. During a pseudo-fashion showdown, Park Myung-soo asked Yuna if she would be interested in dating someone dressed like him.

In 2015, he sparked controversy by hitting AOA’s Seolhyun on the head during a variety game segment because she accidentally dropped an egg. Although Seolhyun later confessed she cried because of disappointment in herself, fans believed Park Myung-soo's actions were unjustified.

Fans believe it is important not to entertain such behaviors to create a safer and more comfortable environment for female idols.