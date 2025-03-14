When Life Gives You Tangerines episodes 5 to 8 recap: IU & Park Bo-gum lose their son, while their daughter dreams of studying abroad

When Life Gives You Tangerines released four new episodes on Netflix on March 14, 2025. The Netflix series starring IU and Park Bo-gum pushes hearts and character development to paths rarely ventured in storytelling. The series focuses on the journey to love, challenges, and personal growth of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik in the landscape of Jeju Island.

New complexities in their relationship and all the problems they have are explored in episodes 5 to 8. In the opening scene, Ae-sun (IU) battles society's expectations in 1950s Jeju. However, life pushes Ae-sun and her husband, Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum), to face harsh realities, such as unemployment. As they try to provide three meals for their kid, Ae-sun is pushed to beg her uncle for help.

Episode 6 shows the tragic part of their lives as they lose their youngest son, Dong-myeong. The episode highlights how parenthood takes precedence as they couldn't mourn the loss of their son because they had to go to work so that they could provide for their two other kids.

When Life Gives You Tangerines episodes 7 and 8 tell the story through Ae-sun's daughter's lenses. Her daughter, Geum-myeong (also played by IU), narrates how her parents sacrificed their dreams and wishes so that she could chase hers.

This comparison develops into a tear-jerking episode, ending with Ae-sun giving up on her one last wish, which is to open a store so that she can send her daughter abroad to study.

When Life Gives You Tangerines episodes 5 to 8 is a closer look at Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's sacrifices for their kids

When Life Gives You Tangerines episodes 5 to 8 delve deep into the characters' psyches, highlighting their internal and external conflicts. Ae-sun's journey from a young mother to a community leader showcases her resilience and determination.

Gwan-sik's unwavering support for Ae-sun underscores the strength of their partnership. The series masterfully intertwines themes of love, loss, sacrifice, and empowerment, resonating with viewers across generations.

The latest four episodes of When Life Gives You Tangerines focus on parents' sacrifices for their kids. The narrative sheds light on how kids turn a blind eye to their parents' pain and misery and resent them for what their parents couldn't provide them.

The heartbreaking reality check forces viewers to ponder how a parent's love for their children eventually becomes the crucifix of their own dreams.

Episode 5: A Midsummer Night's Full Net

When Life Gives You Tangerines episode 5 starts with Ae-sun (played by IU) selling fish in the market as Gwan-sik tries to find a new job. This pushes them to face starvation, but Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's love for one another keeps them steady. Ae-sun asks for help from her grandmother, who gives Ae-sun her secret savings stash. She asks Ae-sun to buy a boat so they won't depend on others.

The boat changes their lives as Ae-sun also gives birth to her second child, a son named Eun-myeong. This brings the family a newfound leap of joy with new hope for the happy occasion. The child also brings them new luck as Gwan-sik always returns with a full net of fish, which helps them buy their own house.

Episode 6: Life Goes On and On

Tragedy strikes when their youngest son, Dong-myeong, passes away at the tender age of three. A typhoon hits the village, and three-year-old Dong-myeong goes to the sea barrier, looking for his father (Gwan-sik), and falls into the sea.

The family's grief is palpable, and the episode sensitively portrays their mourning process. Ae-sun and Gwan-sik struggle to cope with the loss, finding solace in their remaining children and each other. This event tests their resilience and strengthens their bond as they navigate the pain together.

Episode 7: A Fruitful Fall

The narrative leaps forward 30 years to 1988, showcasing Ae-sun's evolution into a respected community leader. She becomes Jeju's first female village chief, breaking traditional gender roles and inspiring other women in the community. She runs the campaign against Sung-il and wins by a huge margin.

Gwan-sik, as supportive as always, boasts with pride on becoming the husband of the first female village chief. When Life Gives You Tangerines focuses on Gwan-sik's never-ending love and support for Ae-sun.

Episode 8: The Moon Wanes, Yet The Young Heart Remains

In a poignant flashback, When Life Gives You Tangerines episode 8 reveals how young Ae-sun and Gwan-sik set aside their personal aspirations to support their daughter's dream. Ae-sun wanted to become a renowned poet when she was 18, but life's realities chained her to becoming a mother.

However, she sacrificed all her life for her daughter to live her dreams. In a way, Ae-sun passes on her dreams to her daughter. Ae-sun and Gwan-sik work tirelessly, enduring hardships to provide her with educational opportunities they never had. They even sold their house so Geum-myeong could go to Japan for her college exchange program.

When Life Gives You Tangerines episodes 9 to 12 will air on March 21, 2025.

