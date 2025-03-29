"Such a heartfelt moment" — When Life Gives You Tangerines fans discuss Gwan-sik's acts of service and love for Ae-sun even in his last few days

Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines aired its finale Volume on March 28, 2025. The character Yang Gwan-sik showcased profound devotion through his understated yet impactful acts of service towards his lifelong partner, Oh Ae-sun, played by IU. Park Bo-gum portrayed Gwan-sik's youthful version, while his middle-aged and older version was played by Park Hae-joon.

One of the ways that Gwan-sik expresses his love and affection towards Ae-sun is in his careful adjustment of the cabinets in their kitchen. Before he died due to blood cancer, Gwan-sik spent his last few days with his family rather than in a hospital. Even then, he recognizes that Ae-sun will have to learn to do many things for herself when he is gone.

He adjusts the contents of the cabinets to a level that is easy for her to reach if she needs to. Another example is when Gwan-sik filled Ae-sun's dressing table drawers with over two dozen new hairpins. He knows that she loves to adorn her hair this way; therefore, he wants her to continue to find this simple joy on her own without him to help her.

This moment demonstrates how much Gwan-sik cares about her having reminders of their love even when he is gone. His final act of care and consideration is taking the time to place another lock on their front door to help support Ae-sun's security and putting tapes on the windows so that they wouldn't break during a thunderstorm or a typhoon.

When Life Gives You Tangerines episode 16 not only bids adieu to its viewers but also shows life's harshest of truths—saying goodbye to a beloved. Gwan-sik's entire existence revolved around his wife, Ae-sun. Even when Ae-sun and their kids fought, Gwan-sik never flinched in taking his wife's side despite being a loving father.

These subtle yet profound acts resonated deeply with viewers, sparking discussions about the nature of love and devotion. Fans commented on online platforms to express how Gwan-sik's selfless actions touched them, with many reflecting on the importance of such gestures in their own relationships. One fan wrote on X:

"Such a heartfelt moment from When Life Gives You Tangerines. The kind of love that makes life feel full and meaningful. I hope we all have someone who values us like that."

When Life Gives You Tangerines, viewers discuss how thoughtful Gwan-sik has been towards Ae-sun, thinking and worrying about her even during his last breaths.

"Even when Gwansik was dying he was busy making things easier for his Aesun, he moved everything down from the cupboards, secured the windows and fixed the door lock," a fan wrote.

"If all men was like him then most women will turn into Aesun. Indeed, a woman is always a reflection of the man in her life," another fan wrote.

"Totally heartbreaking but they were also beautifully done, hitting on all the aspects of our lives so poignantly. This will definitely rank as one of my most favorite Kdramas," another fan added.

Others expressed hopes of finding a life partner like Gwan-sik to experience the love and journey of When Life Gives You Tangerines in their respective real lives.

"In this life and the next, may we all have someone who cherishes us like this," a fan remarked.

"HE EVEN BOUGHT A LOT OF NEW HAIRPINS FOR HER. I CRIED A WHOLE ENTIRE OCEAN IN THE LAST 2 EPS," another fan said.

"May this kind of love finds me and awalys there for me. I hope I could be Aesun to my Gwansik out there," another fan wrote.

When Life Gives You Tangerines: A journey through decades and emotion

From the 1960s to today, When Life Gives You Tangerines tells the story of three generations of women in Jeju. It starts with Ae-soon (IU), who represents the dreams and difficulties of many during the years following the war in Korea.

The story's emotional center lies in Ae-sun's and Gwan-sik's (Park Bo-gum) love story, which is about their fondness for each other through the hardships of life. The finale act of the show, Volume 4, shows Geum-myeong (played by IU again) appearing in a wedding dress.

Her background narration runs where Geum-myeong recalls her first love, Yeong-bum (Lee Jun-young), and how that love is similar to her love for her would-be husband, Cheong-seob (Kim Soen-ho). Geum-myeong explains that the only difference between the two loves is that Cheong-seob's love lets her feel safe and be herself.

When Life Gives You Tangerines also revisited Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, both dealing with the irritations of old age and reminding audiences of their long history together. Ae-soon's almost supernatural line captures both the extraordinary and simplicity of their love,

"Honey, shall we just live like this?"

The series also serves as the final work of actress Kang Myung-joo, who portrayed Bu-yong, Yeong-bum's mother. Following her passing, the production subtly honored her by incorporating Marcello: Oboe Concerto in D minor – 2. Adagio during a scene featuring her character in episode 12.

It shows the actress getting older as she sits on the couch of her son's house, feeling miserable. This musical choice, associated with funeral masses and reflective of Kang Myung-joo's Catholic faith, adds a layer of poignancy to the viewing experience.

When Life Gives You Tangerines concludes by bringing full circle the themes of perseverance, familial bonds, and the pursuit of dreams amidst societal constraints.

When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon, is streaming on Netflix. The show also features special cameo appearances from Kim Seon-ho, Lee Jun-young, Kim Jae-young, Kim Kang-hoon, and more.

