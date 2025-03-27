Is IU's character inspired by a real person? When Life Gives You Tangerines' lead character's inspiration and the story behind explored

Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines has captivated audiences with its tale of love, loss, and resilience set against the beautiful backdrop of Jeju Island. At the heart of this multi-generational saga is Oh Ae-sun, portrayed by singer and actress IU.

Ae-sun's journey, from a spirited young woman dreaming of becoming a poet in the 1950s to a determined mother and community leader, has sparked curiosity among viewers. While Ae-sun isn't a direct adaptation of a specific individual, her story is deeply inspired by Hong Kyung-ja, the first female chief in Jeju.

If observed properly, in episode 1, Hong Kyung-ja's name can be seen written on the traditional flotation device called a "tewak." Thus, the show subtly gave an ode to the first female chief in Jeju.

Kbizoom reported that Hong Kyung-ja's childhood was similar to Ae-sun from When Life Gives You Tangerines. As per the outlet, the chief said in a Korean media interview:

“My childhood was spent looking after my sister, diving in the sea to catch octopuses, and selling them at the market so I could buy snacks for her. They told me I couldn’t go to middle school. I cried and fought for the chance. I’d always be late or absent because I had to cook and feed my siblings before going to school. That was my reality.”

Similar to Gwan-sik, Hong Kyung-ja married her childhood lover of six years. Her husband was her biggest supporter throughout her life since they were kids. Her husband was awarded the Jeju YWCA "Beautiful Husband Award" in 2002, as per Kbizoom. The couple raised two sons and a daughter, similar to the characters in the Netflix series.

When Life Gives You Tangerines: A look at Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's journey through 12 episodes

When Life Gives You Tangerines is written by Lim Sang-choon, who also penned Fight for My Way (2017). She is known for her authentic portrayal of human experiences, often focusing on the strength and resilience of women facing societal challenges.

Although Ae-sun's individual story is fictional, her experience is reflective of the shared hardships of Hong Kyung-ja and, in fact, the shared experiences of many women residing on Jeju Island in the 20th century.

Jeju has a unique history and culture due to a combination of geographic isolation and unique social systems, including the pre-eminent role of haenyeo (the female divers). These women often served as primary breadwinners and, through their roles, embodied strength, independence, and resilience.

Ae-sun's mother, Gwang-rye, is a haenyeo diver whose sacrifices and struggles served as a role model for Ae-sun.

When Life Gives You Tangerines' first four episodes take us back to Ae-sun, the sprightly girl from the 1960s. Though she dreams of studying poetry, Ae-sun's family is too poor to afford her schooling. She grows close to Yang Gwan-sik, a loyal and quiet boy who has loved her since childhood.

Ultimately, their rebellious spirit causes them to run away to Busan in search of a better life. However, they face too many hardships and ultimately return to Jeju to marry and have children.

When Life Gives You Tangerines, episodes 5 to 8, delve into the challenges of early parenthood and financial struggles. Ae-sun and Gwan-sik welcome their second and third child consecutively, but tragedy strikes when their youngest son dies in a typhoon.

Despite this devastating loss, they find the strength to carry on, and Ae-sun becomes the first female deputy chief of their town. Their daughter, Geum-myeong, excels academically and gets accepted into Seoul National University, offering a glimmer of hope for the next generation.

In episodes 9 through 12, the story follows Geum-myeong in the 1990s. She explores the challenges of young adulthood as they relate to her relationships with her long-term partner, Park Yeong-bum (Lee Jun-young). Challenges to their marriage arise due to Yeong-bum's mother, who looks down upon Geum-myeong and her family's working-class background.

Geum-myeong takes a part-time job in a theater and then finds a friend in her colleague, Park Chung-seob (Kim Seon-ho). Due to Yeong-bum's mother, Geum-myeong calls off the engagement after suffering through continued biased antagonism and unfair humiliation.

When Life Gives You Tangerines finale episodes (13 to 16) will be aired on March 28, 2025. The episodes will show the last phase of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's life, Geum-myeong getting married and leading a different life as she reaches middle age.

