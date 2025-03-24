"Negativity toward him feels misplaced" — Fans defend Kim Seon-ho's character in When Life Gives You Tangerines amidst creepy stalker theories

In the ongoing South Korean drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, actor Kim Seon-ho portrays Park Chang-seob, a humble and dedicated painter. In episodes 13 to 16, Chang-seob is supposedly going to marry Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's daughter.

Chang-seob is a passionate and hardworking painter. He belongs to a poor family and his widowed mother runs a small printer shop. Chang-seob works at a theater where he paints movie posters. Since he is extremely poor, he lives in a dingy room in the theater's basement.

Reflecting his humble roots, artistic talent, he is shown to be a man of few words, true to his word, and uncaring of outward appearances. However, some netizens found Chang-seob to be a stalker and a creep.

But fans defended Kim Seon-ho and his character on When Life Gives You Tangerines. They argued that Chang-seob is shy, introverted, and timid. After meeting Geum-myeong (IU), he falls for her but never makes any advances towards her. Furthermore, his mother genuinely liked Geum-myeong and often gave her books to study and prepare for exams.

They also stated that although he has a girlfriend, he tried ending his relationship with the girl after learning that she went on ten different dates behind his back and is planning to marry a man of her father's choice.

A fan wrote on X that Chang-seob "respected" everyone's boundaries and maintained a decent friendship with Geum-myeong.

"He respected boundaries, never made any advances, and remained good friends with GM during her post-grad years. The negativity toward him feels misplaced, like it has more to do with his late introduction. Nothing about his presence in the story felt rushed or unnatural," wrote the fan.

Fans came to the character's defense, with many expressing that they liked him. Some fans also stated that they liked the "introverted socially awkward" character.

"I'm still in disbelief that we're finally witnessing his on-screen wedding, thanks to his special appearance! It's happening in less than a week y’all. Seonho as the groom – we're so ready!!!" wrote a fan.

"I've been enjoying their chemistry!! I thought everyone did as well, but I've been seeing a lot of tweets against him and his looks AND THAT surprised me so much," said another fan.

"I liked him immediately because I have the softest spot for introverted socially awkward guys with glasses," added a netizen.

Meanwhile, several viewers mentioned that they couldn't recognize Kim Seon-ho underneath his long hair and makeup.

"Genuinely did not recognise Kim Seon-ho in When Life Gives you Tangerines … even though I knew he was in it and what role he was playing … I kept waiting for him to appear," commented a fan.

"I am so glad his character is there because I can’t keep crying all the time like give me a bit of relief from that," said another fan.

"Man acted so good that I failed to recognize my Hong banjang. Had to rewatch after knowing it was Kim seon ho," added a user.

Kim Seon-ho and IU's lives get intertwined in When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines released episodes 9 to 12 on March 21, 2025. The four episodes explore Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's daughter Geum-myeong's journey through love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Geum-myeong returns to Seoul after completing an exchange program in Japan. Eager to regain her footing, she secures a part-time job as a theater ticket seller. This role not only provides financial support but also immerses her in the vibrant cultural scene of the city.

While trying to find a part-time job in Seoul, Geum-myeong crosses paths with Park Chang-seob after her landlord's daughter pushes him inside Geum-yeong's room. The lady tries to hide Chang-seob from her father. This is how Geum-yeong meets her future husband, Chang-seob in When Life Gives You Tangerines episode 9.

Chang-seob is an artist responsible for painting movie posters. One fine day, he sees Geum-myeong in front of a part-time job notice board. He helps her get a part-time job at the same theater at the ticket-selling counter. Although they worked at the same place for almost three years, Chang-seob and Geum-myeong rarely spoke.

Their initial exchanges in When Life Gives You Tangerines are marked by mutual respect and a shared appreciation for the arts. Their friendship takes a leap when Geum-myeong gives Chang-seob's mother free tickets to watch the movies in the theater. In return to express her gratitude, Chang-seob's mother would give her literature books and GATE books to prepare for exams.

In episode 11, Geum-myeong's long-term relationship with Yeong-bum faces significant challenges due to familial opposition. Yeong-bum's mother openly disapproves of their union, leading to tense confrontations.

In a particularly poignant scene, she humiliates Geum-myeong during a meeting to discuss wedding plans, causing emotional turmoil for both Geum-myeong and her family.

Expand Tweet

The culmination of mounting pressures results in Geum-myeong and Yeong-bum parting ways after seven years together in When Life Gives You Tangerines episode 11. This separation leaves Geum-myeong at a crossroads, grappling with the end of a significant chapter in her life.

Meanwhile, Chang-seob completes his military service from 1994 to late 1996. He coincidentally encounters Geum-myeong at a bus stop. Overcome with emotion, Chang-seob attempts to interact with her and runs after the bus.

When Life Gives You Tangerines episode 12 ends with Chang-seob chasing the bus and screaming Geum-myeong's name at the top of his voice.

When Life Gives You Tangerines features IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon alongside cameo roles by Kim Seon-ho and Lee Jung-jae. Episodes 13 to 16 will be aired on Netflix on March 28, 2025, at 1.30 PM IST.

