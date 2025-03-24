“Bogum is a feminist afterall” — When Life Gives You Tangerines fans react to Park Bo-gum’s reaction to his on-screen daughter’s mistreatment

On March 23, 2025, in a recent Netflix K-Content YouTube video, the cast of When Life Gives You Tangerines gathered to watch and react to pivotal scenes from the series. Among the attendees were lead actors IU and Park Bo-gum, who portray Oh Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, respectively.

One particular moment from episode 10 elicited a notable response from Park Bo-gum. In this episode, Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's daughter, Geum-myeong, faces mistreatment from her boyfriend's family, leading to a tense and emotional scene.

As this sequence played out, Park Bo-gum's demeanor shifted visibly. When Geum-myeong was subjected to harsh words and disrespect, Park Bo-gum couldn't contain his frustration, exclaiming,

"As I was watching, I was starting to boil inside. I was so mad."

Trending

Furthermore, the next scene showed how Geum-myeong's would-be in-laws were asking her to quit her job after marriage or ladle the soup in a proper manner. Despite being a spectator while watching the show, Park Bo-gum immediately got riled up and stated that Geum-myeong could look at her fiancé whichever way she wanted and she should just call off the wedding.

This made his cast members IU, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon from When Life Gives You Tangerines laugh out loud. Similarly, viewers found Park Bo-gum's reactions equally impressive and endearing.

This candid reaction resonated deeply with fans. Many took to social media platforms to express their appreciation for Park Bo-gum's empathy and dedication to his role. One fan tweeted,

"This is how every man should react to that scene!!! well bogum is a feminist after all."

Viewers hilariously reacted to Park Bo-gum being so attached to his on-screen daughter from When Life Gives You Tangerines that he was behaving as Gwan-sik.

"Bogum was so ready to wage war for his baby girl," a fan wrote.

"Bogum appa said that he raised geumyoung with so much care he’s not having any of that attitude," another fan said.

"Park bogum is me when i watch anything. Getting frustrated and voicing out every damn thing hahahaah," another fan added.

Others mentioned how Park Bo-gum represented them as they all watched the particular scene in When Life Gives You Tangerines where Geum-myeong and Yoeng-bum's families meet to discuss marriage.

"I really need him as a friend so when I doubt myself and do something silly he can really slap me with his words," a fan remarked.

"Bogum represents us watching wlgyt," another fan stated.

"Park Bogum aka young Gwanshik probably sees Geumyeong like this! He's so Girl Dad coded irl," another fan added.

When Life Gives You Tangerines episodes 1 to 12 series run-through

When Life Gives You Tangerines begins with young Ae-sun, a spirited 10-year-old harboring dreams of becoming a poet, despite the societal constraints of her time. She loses her father, then her mother, and is treated poorly by her relatives.

During this tumultuous period, Gwan-sik becomes Ae-sun's pillar of support. He is the son of a fisherman and has been in love with Ae-sun since he was 11 and she was 10. He takes care of Ae-sun through everything and even helps her sell cabbages at the market. Their bond deepens over the years, and they get married and have three kids.

As the couple navigates the challenges of married life, they face economic hardships that test their resilience. With the assistance of Ae-sun's grandmother, they invest in a boat, symbolizing hope and self-reliance.

However, their journey is marred by the tragic loss of their son, Dong-myeong. Their three-year-old son falls from the sea barrier when a typhoon hits their village.

Expand Tweet

Twenty years later, Ae-sun and Gwan-sik and the lives of their two kids have moved forward. However, as a mother, Ae-sun could never look at a young kid again, as she could never move on from Dong-myeong's death. Meanwhile, Gwan-sik tries to imagine Dong-myeong growing up by buying food for the village kids.

Meanwhile, they support Geum-myeong's aspiration to study abroad, even selling their home to fund her education. During this period, Ae-sun emerges as a community leader, becoming Jeju's first female village chief and championing the rights of local merchants against governmental pressures.

In episodes 9 to 12 of When Life Gives You Tangerines, Geum-myeong's experiences abroad introduce new dynamics into the family. Ae-sun and Gwan-sik sell their house to fund her foreign study. Geum-myeong faces a heartbreaking reality when she has to call off her wedding with Yeong-bum due to his mother's disapproval.

When Life Gives You Tangerines episodes 13 to 16 will be released on March 28, 2025.

