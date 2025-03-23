Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines production team responds to Park Bo-gum's reduced screen time backlash

Netflix's latest Korean drama When Life Gives You Tangerines faced some fan backlash online for allegedly reducing Park Bo-gum's screen time in Volume 3 (episodes 9 to 12).

Especially from Volume 2 (episodes 5-8) onward, viewers began to notice considerably less screen time for Park Bo-gum. Fans believed that despite being the lead male actor on the show, Park Bo-gum's reduced screen time affected in showing Gwan-sik's life and struggles in the storyline.

On March 22, 2025, OSEN reported that the production team responded to the allegations. The team emphasized the show's multi-generational storyline and the series' natural shift focusing on the different life stages of the characters.

"When Life Gives You Tangerines is a work that depicts the adventurous life story of Ae-soon and Gwan-sik, and we plan to deliver a lot of fun and emotion through the middle-aged Ae-soon and Gwan-sik who have become parents as well as the young Ae-soon and Gwan-sik."

Netflix continued:

"Please show a lot of interest in the stories of Ae-soon and Gwan-sik, Geum-myeong and Eunmyeong that will continue in the remaining four acts."

When Life Gives You Tangerines setting and what has happened so far in the series

When Life Gives You Tangerines premiered its first four episodes (Volume 1) on March 7, 2025. The series, starring IU and Park Bo-gum, is a poignant exploration of love, resilience, and the passage of time, set against the picturesque backdrop of Jeju Island. As of March 23, 2025, eight episodes have been released, offering viewers a deep dive into the intertwined lives of Oh Ae-sun and Yang Gwan-sik.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is divided into four Volumes with four episodes in each act. Each volume focuses on Ae-sun and Gwan-sik four phases of life from being 10 years old to being in their 70.

The story is set in the backdrop of Jeju Island where a rebellious Ae-sun dreams of becoming a poet while Gwan-sik dreams of making her wishes come true by being by her side.

Episodes 1-4: Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's blossoming youth

When Life Gives You Tangerines opens by introducing the peaceful yet challenging world of Jeju Island in the 1960s. Ae-sun is the daughter of a hanyeo (female diver) and lives with her uncle and his family. After the death of her father, Ae-sun's mother marries another man to fend for herself.

Ae-sun's rebellious nature and love for literature set her apart in the conservative village. Her aspirations of becoming a poet are met with skepticism from the village folks as the reality was much different for women in 1960.

Meanwhile, since the age of 11, Gwan-sik has been in love wth Ae-sun and would follow her around everywhere. At the end of episode 4, Gwan-sik's love wins as he finally convinces Ae-sun to marry him after going against his whole family and the villagers.

However, Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's relationship faces societal and familial challenges. The initial episodes delicately portray their innocent yet profound connection.

Episodes 5-8: Trials and Tribulations

Episodes 5 to 8 (Volume 2) of When Life Gives You Tangerines explore the challenges Ae-sun and Gwan-sik face as outside forces and their dreams shape the context of their relationship. Ae-sun's yearning to pursue her poetry is one of those forces when she has to examine new opportunities beyond Jeju.

Meanwhile, Gwan-sik is left to navigate the responsibilities of home and the desire to uplift Ae-sun’s pursuit. Their love is tested by external expectations, a lack of finances, and a tragic accident. In episode 6, the story explores how Ae-sun and Gwan-sik experience the loss of their third child.

The narrative demonstrates sacrifice, strength, and the limitlessness of true love. The cinematography glorifies the natural beauty of Jeju but sees it at odds with the sense of chaos in the heart of the main characters and their feelings.

Episodes 9-12: Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's kids explore love and youth

When Life Gives You Tangerines episode 9 begins with Geum-myeong completing an exchange program in Japan and returning to Seoul. Upon returning to Seoul in Episode 10, Geum-myeong secures a part-time job as a theater ticket seller. She found the job with the help of Cheong-seob (Kim Seon-ho) who happens to be the boyfriend of her landlord's daughter.

In Episode 10, Ae-sun experiences recurring dreams of a past tragedy—the loss of her youngest son, Dong-myeong—which heightens her anxiety about Geum-myeong's well-being. When she fails to contact Geum-yeong (also played by IU), she travels to Seoul.

After she reaches Geum-myeong's apartment, she finds her daughter unconscious after accidentally inhaling carbon monoxide due to the faulty wiring in her room. Both Ae-sun and Cheong-seob save Geum-myeong by rushing her to the hospital on Cheong-seob's back.

Throughout episodes 11 and 12 in When Life Gives You Tangerines, Cheong-sob's feelings for Geum-myeong become increasingly evident. Despite his deep affection, he refrains from confessing and is aware that Geum-myeong's heart belongs to another.

Geum-myeong has been in a long-term relationship with Yeong-bum (Lee Jun-young) since their first year of college. Despite their deep connection, societal and familial pressures, particularly from Yeong-bum's mother, prevent them from marrying.

Episodes 11 and 12 of When Life Gives You Tangerines depict the couple's emotional turmoil as they navigate these challenges, ultimately leading to their heartbreaking separation after seven years together. Yeong-bum's mother's consistent dislike of Geum-myeong forces their tragic break up as the couple calls off their wedding.

Expand Tweet

When Life Gives You Tangerines will mark its finale with the release of episodes 13 to 16 (Volume 4). The last four episodes will be aired on Netflix on March 28, 2025.

