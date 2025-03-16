“Scene stealer” — Fans react to Kim Jae-Young’s surprise cameo in ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines' starring IU & Park Bo-gum

In the latest episode of Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines, Kim Jae-Young makes a cameo appearance in episode 7 as a chauffeur. He shows up in a black suit and sunglasses to pick up Geum-myeong (IU) from Seoul National University.

Ad

He gets out of his car and fixes his sunglasses. As Geum-myeong walks towards the car, he holds the door open for her to get inside. Later, he drives to a high school to pick up his owner's daughter, Jenny. While waiting for Jenny, Geum-myeong reads the newspaper, Kim Jae-Young asks her about the weather on Jeju Island.

Kim Jae-Young's character is introduced for a brief part without the mention of his name and fans are delighted to see him in the drama.

Ad

Trending

When Life Gives You Tangerines plot is set on Jeju Island in between 1950 and 1990. The slice-of-life drama that follows Oh Ae-sun and Yang Gwan-sik. It narrates the story of three generations as they face hardships, loss of their loved ones, and the realities of life.

Ae-sun is a rebellious young girl who dreams of becoming a poet in a time when women are confined to their kitchens. The series focuses on Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum), Ae-sun, and her daughter Geum-young (both played by IU) as they try to build their lives together.

Ad

Meanwhile, fans have reacted to Kim Jae-Young's appearance on X, with one user commenting:

"I literally screamed when he came out of the car. Scene stealer"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The actor's appearance as a chauffeur has sparked a flurry of reactions among netizens.

"Kim Jaeyoung pulling up on im sooo shocked," a fan wrote.

"Wait Kim jaeyoung and junyoung are also in this drama?? Omgggg," another fan said.

"Suddenly there is kim jaeyoung! here as a driver hahahah," another fan said.

Fans have expressed their admiration for the integration of Kim Jae-Young's character into the narrative.

Ad

"Oh my god I didn't expect #KimJaeYoung cameo as a driver in #WhenLifeGivesYouTangerinesEp7 he looks soooo good," a fan commented.

"Ariana what are you doing here? I didnt knew Kim Jaeyoung would be in wlgut. I fr hope they end up together i kinda ship em," another fan wrote.

Kim Jae-young's previous hit series like The Judge from Hell and Love in Contract

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Jae-Young is known for his performances in Love in Contract and The Judge from Hell. He portrays a sensitive and sharp-witted cop named Han Da-On in the 2024 SBS drama The Judge from Hell, starring opposite Park Shin-hye.

The series revolves around Kang Bit-Na, a demon from hell who takes over a judge's body on Earth. Kang is challenged by her beliefs concerning morality when Han Da-on sets in to pursue her real identity. For this performance, Kim Jae-young won the "Top Excellence Award for an Actor in a Miniseries" at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards.

Ad

In 2022, he starred in Love in Contract, a romantic comedy that explores the intricacies of unconventional relationships. He plays Kang-Hae-Jin, a top Korean actor caught in a contractual marriage with Park Min-young.

Furthermore, he also appeared in Blade Man (2014) and 100 Days My Prince (2018). In 2019, he bagged the Best New Actor award at the KBS Drama Awards for his performance in Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is streaming on Netflix and will release four new episodes on March 22, 2025. Kim Jae-Young's fans can watch The Judge From Hell on Disney+ and Love in Contract on Netflix, Viki, and Viu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback