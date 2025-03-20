“Shows their hard work and dedication” — Fans praise IU and Park Bo-gum’s effort in 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' cart scene BTS

On March 19, 2025, Netflix K-Content dropped the behind-the-scenes YouTube video of When Life Gives You Tangerines. The video gave fans a sneak peek at the dedication and chemistry between lead actors IU and Park Bo-gum.

However, fans took particular interest in the cart scene from When Life Gives You Tangerines episode 5. In this scene, IU was pregnant with their second child and celebrating her husband (Park Bo-gum) buying a new boat. However, her water broke and Gwan-sik put her in a cart, pulled it by himself, and ran to the hospital.

In the behind-the-scenes video, fans saw how the entire scene was filmed. They were impressed to see Park Bo-gum pull the cart all by himself and not using a stunt double. Furthermore, cameramen also ran behind the cart with their heavyset cameras to capture the scene.

Fans noted that throughout the scene, both IU and Park Bo-gum took several takes to get the perfect shot which left them exhausted and drenched in sweat.

Fans lauded the actors from When Life Gives You Tangerines for their commitment to their roles and the palpable chemistry that translates on screen. Social media platforms buzzed with comments as viewers appreciated IU and Park Bo-gum for their nuanced performances. One fan wrote on X:

"The sweat pouring down the actors' backs and faces shows their hard work and dedication Thank you for your hard work, all the actors and the entire filming and production team for making such a wonderful film."

Several fans highlighted how Park Bo-gum pulled the cart uphill by himself several times with IU on it.

"They really put her on that cart. Bogum worked hard pulling it," a fan wrote.

"We see what IU said by no matter how hard it is, Bogum never shows that he’s having a hard time. He’s still smiling and all after doing such a draining scene," another fan noted.

"When jieun said bogum never showed any tiredness during their filming in pinggyego, I truly get it now after watching this," another fan said.

Some fans expressed their surprise at seeing Lee Jun-young and IU doing their train scene from episode 8 in front of a blue CGI screen. Viewers were shocked to see that the train scene was filmed with no train or a station but with just a screen.

""it was tough on the body, but we gave it our all and created something meaningful." There is so much to learn from bogum and his way of thinking," a fan remarked.

"CGI is amazing because wdym they filmed the farewell train scene with no train ???!!" another fan wrote.

"Actors are so amazing cause how do you even get in the mood looking at this ugly blue thing," another fan added.

When Life Gives You Tangerines starring IU, Park Bo-gum & Lee Jun-young: Plot and story so far

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a South Korean romance slice-of-life television series that was added to Netflix on March 7, 2025. It's a story about Oh Ae-sun (IU) and her life on Jeju Island during the 1950s and beyond.

Ae-sun is an imaginative and rebellious young woman who wants to become a poet but comes from humble beginnings. Her life intersects with Yang Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum), a sensible yet diligent young man deeply in love with Ae-sun. It follows the tender progression of their love with all of the complexities of society and their ambitions.

When Life Gives You Tangerines spans several decades, chronicling the lives of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik as they navigate personal and societal challenges. While the young Ae-sun and Gwan-sik are portrayed by IU and Park Bo-gum, respectively, the older pair is played by Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon.

Meanwhile, Melo Movie star Lee Jun-young plays the role of Yeong-bum. He is the college lover of Ae-sun's daughter Geum-myeong. Meanwhile, Geum-myeong is also played by IU, who is a spitting image of her mother.

When Life Gives You Tangerines episodes 9 to 12 will be premiered on March 21, 2025.

