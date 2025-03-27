When Life Gives You Tangerines: Netflix series' hidden cultural meaning, historical references, and symbolism explored

Netflix's new release, When Life Gives You Tangerines, chronicles the lives of its quirky characters set against the beautiful backdrop of Jeju Island. Its English title is the translation of the phrase “Pokssak Sogatsuda” in the Jeju dialect. It means “Thank you for your hard work”.

Hence, the title sets up a lovely nod to resiliency by reminding viewers that one can only make the most of what life throws at you, just like making a nice cup of tea with the island's famous fruit.

The series centers around a sweeping narrative of Ae-sun, a feisty young girl with a poet's sensibilities, and Gwan-sik, a man who quietly loves his wife, thereby extending and establishing the bond that spans the story.

When Life Gives You Tangerines unfolds primarily on Jeju Island, a land steeped in traditions distinct from the Korean mainland. Historically, Jeju has fostered a unique spiritual landscape, marked by a reverence for nature and a pantheon of local deities, evidenced by the numerous shrines (dang) scattered across the island.

This deep connection to shamanism and the natural world likely permeates the characters' lives, subtly influencing their beliefs and interactions as seen through Gwan-sik's grandmother's shamanistic values.

When Life Gives You Tangerines: Korea's history and cultural symbolism interwoven in storytelling

When Life Gives You Tangerines stars IU in a double role of young Ae-sun and her daughter Geum-myeong. Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum plays young Gwan-sik, while his older version is portrayed by Park Hae-joon. Lee Jun-young plays Geum-myeong's first love, Yeong-bum. Kim Seon-ho makes an extended cameo as Geum-myeong's husband, Cheong-seob.

Central to Jeju's identity are the haenyeo, the remarkable female divers who, for centuries, have harvested the ocean's bounty without the aid of breathing apparatus. When Life Gives You Tangerines portrays this as the backbone of its storyline.

These women are more than just divers; they are symbols of Jeju's resilience and the strength of its women, often forming the economic backbone of their families in a society with a notable semi-matriarchal structure.

The presence and portrayal of haenyeo in When Life Gives You Tangerines, particularly concerning characters like Ae-sun's mother and aunties, provides a lens through which to examine their social standing and the expectations placed upon women in this unique island community.

Furthermore, the narrative, beginning in 1951, situates itself in the shadow of the devastating Jeju Uprising (Jeju April 3 incident) of 1948-1949. This period of intense violence and loss, fueled by political tensions and the Cold War, undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the island and its people.

While not explicitly the focus, the aftermath of this historical trauma likely informs the characters' perspectives and the overall atmosphere of the early part of the series.

As the events unfold over the decades in When Life Gives You Tangerines, the audience gets to see the changes in family structures and the society within South Korea. In traditional Korean society, the foundations were set in Confucian values emphasizing practical family interests, a hierarchy of the family unit, and putting men on top of the chain.

Hence, the series could be reflecting those family dynamics initially, including the usual preference for sons. The series shows how Ae-sun is made to work as a housekeeper since she was 10 years old compared to her brothers, who were treated with much care and love.

Furthermore, in the show, the outer time frame spans from the 1950s to 2023. The drama offers an opportunity to show the changing roles of women and women’s hopes in a fast modernizing Korea.

The narrative also touches upon the concept of progress, particularly through the character of Geum-myeong (Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's daughter), whose pursuit of education abroad prompts reflection on what constitutes success and the societal pressures faced by women in a changing world.

Outside of its historical and cultural context, When Life Gives You Tangerines is also packed with heavy symbolism. The tangerine itself symbolizes the bittersweet truth of life, showing how even the sourest experiences can be turned into warmth and purpose, similar to the tangerine-infused tea popular in Korean culture.

The literal meaning of the title (from the Jeju dialect) is, "Thank you for your hard work!", which also connects the fruit to the overall themes of resilience and gratitude even in demanding moments.

The ocean's representation, connected to life on the island and the domain of the haenyeo, also carries weight regarding symbolism. The ocean represents life-giving resources and, at the same time, the dangers of life on Jeju and its unpredictability.

The characters are dependent on the abundance of the ocean, which also wreaks havoc as several sailors die in the sea. In When Life Gives You Tangerines, viewers see how the ocean provided Ae-sun and Gwan-sik with their livelihood. However, it also took away Ae-sun's father, mother, and youngest son.

Ultimately, When Life Gives You Tangerines explores universal human experiences—love, loss, sacrifice, and the resilient spirit—through a distinctively Korean lens. One of the central emotional elements of the series is the unwavering love between Ae-sun and Gwan-sik and the strength of their bond in the face of adversity.

The notion of parental love is exemplified, particularly in Ae-sun's mother who sacrifices everything to become a haenyeo to give her daughter a better future. Ae-sun shows her commitment to her daughter by sacrificing her own dreams and aspirations to ensure her daughter and son can realize theirs.

In episode 8, Ae-sun and Gwan-sik sell their house to raise money and send Geum-myeong to Japan for her higher studies. Ae-sun's dream of opening a store in Jeju paid the cost so that Geum-myeong could live her life.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is more than just a heartwarming romance. It's a nuanced exploration of life on Jeju Island across generations, skillfully intertwining personal narratives with the broader cultural and historical context of Korea.

The series will release its final four episodes on March 28, 2025, on Netflix.

