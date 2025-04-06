What time will ENHYPEN perform at Coachella 2025? Date, stage, online streaming, & all you need to know

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025 will mark the debut of K-pop group Enhypen on the Coachella stage. The XO (Only If You Say Yes) hitmakers will perform on two days this month—first on April 12 and again on April 19. The group is scheduled for a 45-minute set from 8:35 PM PT to 9:20 PM PT on both days.

Coachella, the six-day music festival held over two weekends, will take place from April 11-13 and April 18-20, 2025, in Indio, California, in the US. Tickets for the festival went on sale in November 2024. Fans will also be able to see their favorite artists perform live via online streaming. To those awaiting the exact timeline of the K-pop group's performance, including how to watch the live, here's all that you need to know.

When is Enhypen performing at Coachella 2025?

According to the schedule released by Coachella, Enhypen will perform on the Sahara stage this year. The group is set for a 45-minute set on April 12 and 19 from 8:35 PM to 9:20 PM PDT, which corresponds to April 13 and 20 from 12:35 PM to 1:20 PM KST. Fans who are unable to attend in person can catch the performance via Coachella's official online streaming event on YouTube:

Along with Enhypen, other K-pop acts that are gracing the stage are Jennie and Lisa from BLACKPINK with their solo sets. The six-day event will see performances by the likes of Charlie XCX, T-Pain, Lady Gaga, Hanumankind, Disco Lines, and Alok, among several others.

ENHYPEN's activities in 2025 so far

The group released its latest digital single, Loose, on April 4. The song has topped several music charts and continues to gain global attention. Recently, member Jake was noticed by Bon Jovi after he released a cover of the classic hit song Always.

Before heading to Coachella, members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Niki will perform on the popular talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, making their debut on the show. The group will appear in the upcoming episode on April 10 at 11:35 p.m. (local US time). They announced the same via their social media channels on April 6, 2025.

After completing the US leg of promotions, the group will resume its third world tour, Walk the Line, with a one-day performance in Bangkok, Thailand, in June 2025. The concert tour began in October 2024 with a two-day opening performance in Goyang, South Korea. This was followed by a three-city tour in Japan. Each city saw a two-day concert performance by the group.

Enhypen's last music release was the EP Romance: Untold, which came out in July 2024. The group is yet to make a full-scale comeback in 2025.

