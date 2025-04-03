"THIS IS HUGE": Fans celebrate as Bon Jovi comments on ENHYPEN Jay's cover of the artist's track, Always

On Wednesday, April 2, Bon Jovi's X account, the American rock band, commented on ENHYPEN Jay's cover of the artist's track, Always, which was released on March 28. The idol had previously expressed that he is a big fan of the rock band, and following the cover release, many netizens and fans praised the idol for his impressive cover of the Bon Jovi track.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Therefore, when fans realized the artists themselves commented and complimented on Jay's cover, fans were beyond thrilled and happy for the K-pop idol. Here's the comment that Bon Jovi left regarding ENHYPEN Jay's cover of Always:

"What an awesome “Always” cover from @ENHYPEN JAY. Check it out!"

Following this, on April 3, the ENHYPEN members, Jay and Jungwon held a Weverse livestream. During the same, Jungwon mentioned that Bon Jovi had praised Jay's cover, and though the idol didn't express anything verbally, he flashed a happy smile, hinting that he was thrilled about it too. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad

"OMG EVERYONE THIS IS HUGE I’M SO HAPPY FOR JAY."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That's actually crazy, Jay is being recognized by timeless legends and his idol- he won at life," said a fan on X.

"It's really true that hard work never betrays you. i'm so happy for jay, he deserves all the kind words and praises," added another fan.

"This has just made me so so sooo happy oh he deserves the whole world and more jay you’ve made it my dear i am so so sooooooo proud you deserve all the appreciation ever from everyone you love for how talented you are," commented a netizen.

Ad

More fans and netizens congratulated the idol on his recent recognition from the American rock band, Bon Jovi.

"It finally happened!!! Whaaaaaa! JAY YOU'RE LOVED! And I thank God for showering you with so much blessings. BON JOVI I AM YOUR NEW FANNNN" stated a fan

"Endlessly proud of you, jay—always and in every way! to see you finally get the recognition you deserve from the legend himself, bon jovi" added an X user

Ad

"Jay getting his cover recognized on his birth month IM SO PROUD OF THIS DIVA" said a netizen

"This shout out is INSANE! I’m beyond proud" commented another X user

All you need to know about ENHYPEN's recent activities

ENHYPEN is a seven-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under BELIFT LAB in 2020. They made their debut through the reality survival show, I-LAND, conducted by CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation, and the members include, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki. Jungwon stands as the leader of the group.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following their debut, the group soon rose to fame, with several of their tracks dominatiing the internet. Some of their famous songs include Given-Taken, Drunk-Dazed, Bite Me, FEVER, Sweet Venom, Polaroid Love, and more. Most recently, in July 2024, the group released an album called Romance: Untold, featuring nine tracks, and its lead song was XO (Only If You Say Yes).

Additionally, the K-pop boy group have been preparing for their upcoming release, one digital single titled Loose which is scheduled to be release on April 4. On the other hand, the members are also rolling out their world tour, Walk The Line, which started in October 2024. The last venue of the concert is scheduled for June 21, 2025 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback