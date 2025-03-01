"Know your boundaries as a fan"- ENGENEs react as ENHYPEN's Heeseung expresses frustration over a sasaeng calling him during recent Weverse live

On February 28, 2025, ENHYPEN's Heeseung voiced his frustration over a sasaeng (a term used for an obsessive fan) calling him during his live broadcast.

Ad

Heeseung began a live session on Weverse, but just a few minutes in, his screen started freezing, indicating that he was receiving a phone call. Seemingly frustrated, he said, "Don't call me. Really."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He was interrupted once more, seemingly by another call. However, when the screen froze for the third time, he grew agitated and said,

"Oh, it's really annoying! Hey really! Don't call me. I am serious."

When the calls didn't stop, as was evident from the screen freezing, he got frustrated, saying:

"Because I always say nice things, I think it looks quite okay but stop it. It's been so many times already."

Ad

Fans were shocked and angered by this privacy breach, prompting them to take to the internet to express their frustration about the incident. One fan pleaded with the other ENGENEs (ENHYPEN fans) to respect the idol and recognize their boundaries as fans.

"Please, respect him as a human being. give him privacy and know your boundaries as a fan—don’t cross the line. i really hope belift takes serious legal action against these sasaengs. from sunghoon being stalked all the way to their dorm to heeseung now getting bombarded with calls, the company should've done something to them," reacted a fan on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angry reactions persisted on X as fans condemned sasaengs for not respecting idols' privacy, and they also highlighted that the ENHYPEN vocalist was warranted in being upset about this.

"In Heeseung's live they were constantly calling him on his phone number and asking him a thousand times super inappropriate things, please know how to respect the limits of fan-artist!!! and if you can leave him nice comments on Weverse," commented another fan.

Ad

"Who wouldn't be angry at that? The sasaengs are disrespectful, they're just happy to be noticed," reacted a netizen.

"'Angry' is an overstatement. But either way, he has the right to be mad. Imagine having calls from strangers, the worst is they're sasaeng," opined another.

Some more angry reactions on X read:

"AS HE SHOULD DUHHH? THEY WERE CRAZY AND ACTING LIKE THEY'RE HIS FAMILY MEMBERS TO ACCEPT THEIR CALL. THEY'RE NOT A FAN, PLEASE LEAVE HEESEUNG ALONE AND GIVE HIM SOME PRIVATE SPACE BRUH," exclaimed a fan.

Ad

"Stalkers we get it you DONT have a personal life not enhas problem tho so go and found some," wrote another.

"No literally i was watching the live for a bit before i had to leave and said in the comments ‘Yah! stop calling him! hes probably tired from the flight and he chose to go live for us! respect him!’" commented one more fan on X.

Ad

Heeseung's incident is not the first time ENHYPEN has found itself in trouble with sasaengs

Ad

For the unversed, in South Korea, a sasaeng refers to an overly obsessive fan who intrudes upon the privacy of K-pop idols, actors, and other figures in the entertainment industry.

ENHYPEN has faced issues with sasaengs in the past as well. In September 2024, obsessed fans acquired the group's flight details, created their passenger profiles, and assigned them seats that could not be changed.

Furthermore, while returning from the K-pop LUX Concert in Madrid in July 2023, the group was hounded by fans at the Incheon airport, forcing them to escape to their car. Most recently, in early February, a sasaeng allegedly hired someone to stalk ENHYPEN's Sunghoon, even following him to his dormitory elevator.

Ad

In other news, ENHYPEN recently won five accolades at the D-Awards and even received their first Daesang (Grand Prize), namely Album of the Year for their record Romance: Untold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback