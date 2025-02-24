"Indeed KINGHOON" - Fans react as ENHYPEN's Sunghoon is unveiled as Adidas's new brand campaign model 

On February 24, 2025, Adidas Originals launched a new campaign featuring ENHYPEN's Sunghoon, showcasing low-profile sneakers with a sleek and minimal silhouette on a low platform.

As seen on Adidas Korea's website, the latest campaign showcases iconic low-profile sneakers, including TAEKWONDO, TOKYO, JAPAN ADIRACER, and RASANT. These designs, once favored by athletes, have been reimagined for street fashion. The designs blend functionality with modern style, featuring various colorways and upgraded materials.

Adidas' latest campaign features a 'Day Off' themed photoshoot with global partner Jung Ho-yeon and the ENHYPEN member as the brand campaign model. The duo showcases their personal styles while preparing for a day out, highlighting the versatility of low-profile sneakers.

Fans were excited about this campaign and flocked to the internet to express their enthusiasm for the brand's pictorial and remark on his impact.

"Sunghoon's IMPACT! Indeed KINGHOON," a fan commented.

Fans also noted that it is quite fitting for Adidas to have the idol as the face of its brand campaign, considering he is a former athlete and has the "physique" and "impact" that goes with the brand.

"adidas choosing sunghoon for their new campaign taekwondo, who was former athlete also wore it a lot for his fs training. I really love how adidas know what they were doing when they sunghoon," reacted a fan.

"adidas originals know what they were doing, and they knew his impact and power as well. which was the reason he was chosen to be brand campaign model, nobody really doing it like the it boy. hoondidas will be showing its power," remarked a fan.

"with his physique, impact and aura it's no wonder why adidas chose him," a fan exclaimed.

Fan comments continued as ENGENEs praised the pictorial and the recent success of ENHYPEN's vocalist, with one fan even noting that speaking ill of him would not alter his success.

"Shading and badmouthing SH won’t change anything. Learn how to be happy for other’s achievements. BTW, I’m obsessed with this look," wrote a fan on X.

"He doesn’t have a personal instagram account yet landing 3 brands #HINCE #LOREAL #ADIDAS officially and love by the brands. There’s more to come," added another fan on X.

"getting a new concept for hince new product, a daesang, and a new brand (adidas) campaign for sunghoon in a week is such an it boy move ohh no one can be compares to you sunghoon, youre untouchable," said another fan.

Amidst all the praise a fan joked that the singer is making her buy more shoes.

"Damn Hoonie, you make me want to buy more shoes," a fan said on X.

More about ENHYPEN's vocalist Sunghoon

Sunghoon also known as Park Sung-hoon, is a singer from the group ENHYPEN and a former figure skater. He competed on Mnet's survival show I-Land, where he placed sixth. This achievement earned him a place in the K-pop group ENHYPEN, where he officially debuted in November 2020 with the album Border: Day One.

He was also named the new host of Music Bank alongside Wonyoung of IVE. The duo made their on-air debut together on October 8, 2021. He also made a surprise cameo appearance as himself in Playlist's web series, Mimicus, in July 2022.

He was also appointed as regional ambassador for Tiffany & Co. in April 2024 and subsequently became the exclusive model for Hince in May and L'Oreal Paris's ambassador in September 2024.

In other news, ENHYPEN won their first Daesang for Album of the Year with Romance: Untold at the D-Awards on February 22, 2025.

