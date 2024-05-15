ENHYPEN confirms to have a comeback release in mid-July 2024

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, media reports confirmed the comeback window for ENHYPEN's upcoming album. As per media outlet Star News, the boy group from BELIFT LAB is set to release their new album on July 12, 2024.

The popular fourth-generation boy group recently released their special album MEMORABILIA from their DARK MOON series on May 13. It didn't take long for the album to reach number one on iTunes' Top Albums lists in nine countries, including Brazil, India, and the Philippines.

A day before the reveal of the comeback date, ENHYPEN released the music video for MEMORABILIA's first single, Fatal Trouble. Fans were thrilled as the boy group continuously dazzled the screens and captivated listeners with their new music.

ENHYPEN announces July comeback right after the latest drop of special album MEMORABILIA

The boy group's latest drop, MEMORABILIA explores fateful love and metaphysical reflections on being a vampire, delving into the core themes of the band and HYBE's original series, DARK MOON, the popular South Korean webtoon that chronicles the story of two rivaling high schools of vampires and werewolves.

MEMORABILIA's title track, Fatal Trouble, is a rock-influenced ballad that encapsulates the complicated and turbulent feelings of falling in love with someone for the first time.

Fatal Trouble is a visual feast that offers a glimpse into the world of vampires, spanning many eras. The music video is a rewinding journey that begins in the 1800s with an enigmatic train ride, takes viewers through a monochromatic 1960s metropolis, and lively early 2000s urban settings, and culminates in the tranquil 2010s town of Riverfield.

In addition to showcasing ENHYPEN's narrative skills, this animated masterpiece solidified their reputation as trailblazers in the K-pop industry. With its exploration of historical and time-travel concepts, the music video left fans wanting more from the DARK MOON series.

The animated video showcased group members Heeseung as Heli (brown hair), Jay as Jaan (gray hair), Jake as Jino (red hair), Sunghoon as Solon (blue hair), Sunoo as Shion (blond hair), Jungwon as Jakah (white long hair), and Ni-ki as Noa (purple hair).

The official music video further gave fans a glimpse of Jay and Heesung's incredible vocal ranges as the singer employed voice modulation techniques to cover some verses of Fatal Trouble. This demonstrated the group's natural vocal prowess, which further made them globally popular in a short time since their 2020 debut.

Notably, MEMORABILIA has six tracks: Teeth and Lucifer are unit tracks, along with group songs like One In A Billion, CRIMINAL LOVE, and Scream.

Additionally, the group is set to release its first documentary film, ENHYPEN: FANMADE, which is being produced by Reese Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine. The boy band is also expected to embark on a world tour in 2024, with the dates to be announced shortly.

In 2020, ENHYPEN made its debut on November 30 with the release of the EP Border: Day One. The six-track extended play sold over 747,502 copies in South Korea, peaked at No. 1 on the Gaon Album list, and ranked No. 14 on the US World list. Overall, the septet has put out two full-length albums and more than five extended plays since making their debut.