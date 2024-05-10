ENHYPEN’s documentary in works with Reese Witherspoon’s production house and will be directed by Caroline Suh

In February 2024, BELIFT LAB's popular K-pop boy band ENHYPEN revealed that a documentary film based on their group and its fans is in the pipeline. The band recently made headlines on Thursday, May 9, 2024, when it announced its feature documentary FANMADE: ENHYPEN, which will be produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine company.

Alongside Candle Media's Hello Sunshine, William Swann and Casey Feldman, the creators of Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, will work on the septet's documentary with Good-People. The director of Netflix's original documentary film Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, Caroline Suh, will lead the charge of directing the boy band's film.

Documentary FANMADE: ENHYPEN to highlight the band's inspirational impact on their fans

According to the documentary's description, ENHYPEN's film will focus on the band's fans, putting them at the heart of the creation process. The documentary will feature an original track, Home, written and created by Rob Grimaldi, Ryan Curtis, and Hello Sunshine Executive Vice President, Alex Flores.

In order to showcase the ENGENE community (the band's fandom name), the documentary follows five female fans as they work with the band to co-create new songs, encourage fan collaboration, and witness the thrill of sharing their love with the world.

FANMADE: ENHYPEN is expected to use exclusive clips of the band members during their Fate Plus world tour across the United States. The documentary will conclude with the Samsung Galaxy Fanmade concert event on May 7, 2024, in Dallas, Texas.

Reese Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine's Head of Unscripted Television, Sara Rea, stated in a statement issued along with the news that the Orange Blood group's connection and bond with their fans provide for a uniquely special documentary creative experience.

Rea stated that, in a way that is both inspirational and rich in narrative possibilities, the K-pop ecosystem personifies inclusion. She added that this poignant and happy documentary highlights the beauty of unity.

“The K-pop ecosphere embodies inclusivity in a way that is both inspiring and rich for storytelling. This heartfelt and joyful documentary showcases the beauty of coming together in a way that the world needs right now. While we are accustomed to artists surprising audiences during their shows, watching these fans create unexpected and thoughtful experiences for the band is something we’ve never seen before," said Rea (as reported by Billboard)

For the unversed, since its founding in 2016 by Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine has created many projects for big-screen and streaming media. Among them are the psychological suspense thrillers Gone Girl from 2014 and Where the Crawdads Sing from 2022.

Additionally, it also created Tiny Beautiful Things on Hulu, the famous Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starring The Morning Show on Apple TV, and the HBO series Big Little Lies.

On April 24, 2024, ENHYPEN started its American odyssey in Anaheim, California, and performed in Oakland, Tacoma, Rosemont, and Belmont Park. The UBS Arena in Belmont Park hosted the end of the U.S. leg of the K-pop group ENHYPEN's Fate Plus world tour on May 4, 2024.

The group will reportedly drop their schedule for a second world tour by the end of June 2024.