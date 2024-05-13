"Our dance prodigy did it yet again": Fans praise ENHYPEN's Niki for his recent dance cover of Kendrick Lamar's Humble for Studio Choom AOTM

On Friday, May 10, ENHYPEN's Niki released a dance cover of Kendrick Lamar's Humble and Connor Price & Haviah Mighty's Trendsetter for his Artist of the Month collaboration with Studio Choom. Every month, the studio picks a K-pop idol known for their impeccable dance skills and stage presence to roll out a dance cover.

May 2024 went to the maknae of ENHYPEN, Niki. The idol's cover of both songs, with a groovy and exciting choreography, garnered the attention of not just ENHYPEN fans but also other K-pop fans, in general. Following the release, many couldn't stop talking about how good he looked while executing the choreography and how smooth the entire performance was.

One netizen even called him a dance prodigy who lived up to his reputation with the recent dance cover release:

"Our dance prodigy did it yet again. This is FS one of my favorite AOTM to date! The song choice mixed with the vibe Niki portrayed, his overall aura was captivating," the fan wrote.

Here are a few other reactions to Niki's dance cover on the social media platform X:

"HE'S SO SMOOTH I'M OBSESSED!!" expressed a fan.

"I don't stan ENHYPEN like that but Niki's AOTM ate. Especially humble," wrote an X user.

"I am on my way to be humble for Niki," added another fan.

The idol's dance cover left the fandom gushing:

"Everything was perfect his facial expression the outfits, the transitions, and of course his dancing/choreography," wrote a fan on X.

"That’s our dance prodigy!" said another X user.

"His dance are much satisfying to watch even without camera work. the swag never left, the smoothness that you’ll just want to study the details of his moves," added another fan on X.

ENHYPEN's Niki picked as Studio Choom's newest Artist of the Month

Artist of the Month is an original digital series created by Studio Choom to represent the dance skills of a K-pop artist. For the same, a new K-pop artist is announced every month. This idol then has to dance to a couple of tracks for their official performance video in collaboration with Studio Choom.

However, that's not all that the collaboration holds. The selected K-pop artist also delves deeper into their love and passion for dance through long interview sessions, 30-minute documentary releases, and more.

Some of the K-pop artists who've been picked as Studio Choom's Artist of the Month include TXT's Yeonjun, Stray Kids' Hyunjin, ITZY's Ryujin, and ATEEZ's Wooyoung.

Naturally, this particular content release is quite a fan favorite, given the exposure it gives to the K-pop artist and the in-depth information it reveals about their relationship with dance. Therefore, when it was revealed that ENHYPEN's Niki was chosen for Studio Choom's May 2024 Artist of the Month, fans went feral and have not been able to stop talking about the ENHYPEN member's cover of Connor Price & Haviah Mighty's Trendsetter and Kendrick Lamar's Humble.