"BELIFT NEED TO WAKE UPPP ON LINE REPARTITION" — Fans react after ENHYPEN Ni-ki's 'Guilty' stage with SHINEE's Taemin at MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024

The annual event MBC Gayo Daejejeon was broadcast on January 29 and 30, 2025, where ENHYPHEN's Ni-ki and SHINEE's Taemin performed Guilty. The performance videos were released on MBC's official YouTube channel, MBCkpop, on January 30. Following the video's release, it took the social media platforms by storm.

Fans took to X to express their views and excitement about the same. While viewers seemed to enjoy the performance, especially Ni-ki's solo intro, they were also quick to point out his vocal capabilities. Some fans subsequently demanded that Belift, ENHYPEN's label, give Ni-ki more lines to sing, with comments like:

"REAL BELIFT NEED TO WAKE UPPP ON LINE REPARTITION."

"If Belift lab doesn’t give Ni-ki more lines after he’s proven himself over and over again, I will personally swim to korea to protest in front of Hybe. Why are you gatekeeping such a phenomenal vocalist? We shouldn’t have to resort to covers just to listen to him properly!" a fan wrote.

"GURL LETME JOIN U CUS THIS VOCALS NEED TO BE SHOWN," came another response.

Regardless, fans showered praise and support for the idols' performance during the MBC Gayo Daejejon stage. They pointed out that both singers complimented each other well.

"Grateful to Taemin for collabing with Riki on stage, I know it meant so much to him. They complimented each other sooo well, just so so sooo good!!" came a comment.

"My 2 maknaes," wrote an X user.

"WHAT A DEADLY COMBO. And no im not just saying that bec of the killing choreo… BUT THEIR VOICES COMPLEMENT EO TOO OMYGOD," said another user.

"They were amazing," replied a fan.

Ni-ki X Taemin's Guilty and other performances at MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024

The performance began with a solo intro by Ni-ki, which soon transitioned into Guilty. It became a duet as Taemin joined the youngest ENHYPEN member on stage. Both the singers were dressed in all-white outfits as they danced against the dark backdrop of the stage.

In addition to the duet performance of Guilty, Taemin also performed a solo number on his latest Sexy in the Air. Additionally, the event saw performances from K-pop acts like ATEEZ, IVE, NCT Doyoung, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, ITZY, and aespa, among others who performed their hit tracks from 2024.

The artists also came together for special cover performances, where they recreated classic tracks like EXO's Growl, Jaurim's Twenty Five, Twenty One, and Britney Spears' Toxic, among other tracks. The event was a celebration of music and a coming together of talents. The broadcast of MBC Gayo Daejejeon served as a throwback to the K-pop hits of 2024.

Fans can watch Ni-ki and Taemin's performance at MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2024 on the MBCkpop YouTube channel.

