"TOENZE’S GUITARIST PARK JONGSEONG EVERYONE"- Fans go gaga as ENHYPEN's Jay sets 2024 MAMA stage in alaze with his electric guitar performance

ENHYPEN's Jay has taken over the internet with his latest performance at the 2024 MAMA. On November 22, the second day of the Mnet Asian Music Awards, TXT members Beomgyu and Hueningkai, ENHYPEN's Jay, along with ZEROBASEONE's Kim Taerae and Han Yujin, joined forces for a stage collaboration performance as the rock band TOENZE.

The K-pop idols paid tribute to the 1995 South Korean band Panic, performing their hit track Left Hander. Each idol had its designated position, where Beomgyu played the guitar and the bass, Hueningkai was the drummer, and Jay played the electric guitar.

Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE's Han Yujin played the keyboard, and Kim Taerae was the main vocalist and the guitarist. In particular, ENHYPEN’s vocalist Jay caught fans' attention with his guitar playing skills. Fans took to social media to appreciate Jay and TOENZE's performance.

“TOENZE’S GUITARIST PARK JONGSEONG EVERYONE.” A fan said

“Main character in the Toenze VCR, acted as the lead guitarist of the band, absolutely DEVOURED his solo part (those riffs?!?!?! DAMN.. this man is a ROCKSTAR.” a user stated

“jay in his element you can really see he loves playing the guitar and being on stage” A fan said

Anticipation of ENHYPEN's Jay's performance at the upcoming 2025 Coachella is at an all-time high, as fans praised his latest MAMA stage collaboration act. This will also mark their debut performance at Coachella.

“Jay’s passion for guitar had brought him to the playing of one of the biggest bands in Japan — GLAY. The biggest live show in Japan, Concert, and now MAMA. Passion and dedication will always lead you to bigger things. COACHELLA soon!” A user commented

"Oh, yall don’t need to worry about their coachella, I promise.” Another user commented

“Delivered a performance we'll never forget—truly leJAYndary! It was an incredible collaboration of talented artists." A fan wrote

Meanwhile, common fans of TXT, ENHYPEN, and ZEROBASEONE showcased their support to the members performing at the 2024 MAMA stage.

"TOENZE THEY DID THIS FOR ME OH MY GOD THEY DID THIS FOR ME I LOVE BEING A MOAGENEROSE I LOVE BEING A MULTI OH MY GKSJWKAKZBAKKA"- a fan said.

“Wdym, this is going to be Toenze's first and last performance together. BITCH, I WANT MORE.” A user wrote

“The way I started tearing up when they introduced each other, oh my heart.” A fan reacted

2024 MAMA Japan performances Day 2: ENHYPEN, TXT, Yeonjun, and more

On November 22, 2024, Mnet Asian Music Awards day 2 was held at the Kyocera Dome in Japan. BELIFT LAB boy group ENHYPEN performed their latest songs, including XO (Only If You Say Yes), Brought The Heat Back, and Daydream. This was followed by a dance break and Ni-ki's collaboration performance with South Korean dancer and choreographer Bada Lee.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER members also showcased their performance of Deja Vu from their album Minisode 3: TOMORROW and Over The Moon from the EP The Star Chapter: Sanctuary. On the other hand, the eldest member of TXT, Yeonjun, who recently made his solo debut with the single GGUM on September 19, also had his debut performance at 2024 MAMA Japan.

Artists like BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars, IVE, TREASURE, BOYNEXTDOOR, IZNA, and many more performed on the second day of the 2024 MAMA ceremony. Notably, K-pop groups SEVENTEEN, ZEROBASEONE, (G)I-DLE, and solo artists like G-Dragon, BIBI, and more are set to perform on the final day of the 2024 MAMA in Japan.

