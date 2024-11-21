"LIFE IS WORTH LIVING": Fans react as SEVENTEEN’s THE8 to release 1st EP ‘STARDUST’

SEVENTEEN’s The8 aka Xu Minghao or Seo Myung-ho is set to release his first solo EP STARDUST on December 4, 2024. PLEDIS Entertainment released the promotion schedule of The8’s upcoming EP which will be in Chinese language on November 20, 2024.

The agency announced that the album's tracklist will be released on November 23, 2024. The album will have two versions of concept photos which will be released before its release. According to the promotion schedule, the music video of the title track of STARDUST will be officially released on December 4, as well.

SEVENTEEN fans have taken to social media to express their excitement as they wait for the album's release. Fans are claiming that the release of the album was making their "life worth living," as others proclaimed their love for the idol.

“LIFE IS WORTH LIVING," a fan said

“pretending to be nonchalant so 4 December comes faster," another fan said

“A girl can dream right? Well, I might just die if he’ll have a solo performance in the 17RH Japan and Asia Tour,” a user commented

Fans continued to show their enthusiasm for The8's upcoming album. They were surprised to hear about his solo release amidst the ongoing World Tour.

“Proud is an understatement. I can't wait to hear another masterpiece from our Minghao!!!!” a fan stated

“Can't believe we got caught in bloom, caught on you from minghao on his birthday and on stardust release we'll get more songs from minghao!!!!!!! so excited," a user said.

“How the hell did they manage to do all of these???? BSS CB and now Minghao album, I f*cking love SVT," a fan wrote.

However, some netizens were not happy with the graphics and fonts used for the promotional scheduler.

“Congrats the8 but man this graphic looks like it was made on paint with all the different fonts and sizes," a user added.

“Sorry but minghao actually deserves a much better announcement than this whoever designed this should be prosecuted in the international court of justice in hague," a fan said.

“The team literally went to downloadfonts and downloaded the first four popular ugly fonts like where's the efforts," a fan added.

More about SEVENTEEN’s The8's upcoming EP STARDUST

The8 was born in Liaoning Province, China on November 7, 1997, making him one of the two Chinese members of SEVENTEEN besides Jun. He has previously released solo singles like Hai Cheng, Side by Side (Chinese and Korean versions), and Maze. Notably, STARDUST will mark his first solo album release.

The8 unveiled the promotion schedule of his forthcoming mini album through the official social media page of the group on November 20, 2024

Full album promotion schedule:

November 23, Tracklist at 11:07 am CST/ 12:07 pm KST

November 23, Concept Photo 1 at 11:07 am CST/ 12:07 pm KST

November 26, Concept Photo 2 at 11:07 am CST/ 12:07 pm KST

December 2, Official Teaser 1 at 11:07 am CST/ 12:07 pm KST

December 3, Official Teaser 2 at 11:07 am CST/ 12:07 pm KST

December 4, Official music video and album release at 10 am CST/ 11 pm KST

December 6, MV Performance Video release at 10 am CST/ 11 pm KST

December 7, Official Visualizer 1 at 10 am CST/ 11 pm KST

December 8, Official Visualizer 2 at 10 am CST/ 11 pm KST

Currently, SEVENTEEN is gearing up for their performance on the second day of the 2024 Mnet Music Asian Awards on November 23, 2024, in Japan.

Following the MAMA performance, the group will commence the Japan leg of their RIGHT HERE world tour on November 29, 2024, in Nagoya.

