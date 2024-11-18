“We about to get another banger”— Fans thrilled as SEVENTEEN's sub-unit BSS reportedly set to make a comeback with MV filming completed

SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit BSS is garnering attention online as recent reports suggest their comeback in the near future. On November 18, Sports Donga reported that the BSS trio Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan have commenced full-scale preparation for their comeback and have finished filming a music video.

SEVENTEEN finished the American leg of its RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR on November 29, 2024, and following the reports, the unit has been working on new music despite its busy schedule. The upcoming comeback project will reportedly have a confirmed release date announced soon.

Furthermore, in a recent fan call event, a Carat (SEVENTEEN's fandom) asked Hoshi if BSS would make a comeback soon. The fan had seen an alleged video of the trio filming a music video. However, Hoshi, who is known for giving spoilers, stated that he did not know what the Carat was saying. He ended up making a Horanghae pose with a smile to avoid the question.

After learning about the BSS comeback report, fans expressed their excitement online.

"We about to get another banger," a fan said.

“WAKING UP TO THE NEWS OF BSS COMEBACK????? OMG BEST NEWS EVER TO START MY WEEK RIGHT!,” another fan said.

“I’m so so so excited for bss comeback bcos the concept was SOOOO divine what will they deliver next time,” a user reacted.

Fans expressed their excitement for BSS’ reported comeback and concern about their tight schedule.

“Everything about the Fighting era is perfect! From concept to teaser to songs, promotions, the hype, gp loves it, tl is full of happiness and good vibes and the whole kpop industry is doing fighting! BSS COMEBACK IS SUCH AN EXPERIENCE TO EVERY CARAT!,” a user said.

“That BSS comeback better be early January cause their whole december is JP stops then MAMA performance. How on earth are they gonna squeeze in broadcast promos for BSS new song? That'll be so tiring unless they're not going to do broadcast shows promotions at all,” another fan wrote.

Fans also reacted to Hoshi's reaction after he heard about a Carat witnessing BSS filming an MV during the recent fan call event.

“So that op was right all along about asking hoshi for a BSS comeback? thought she was just catching hoshi off guard,” a user commented.

“Why is it always hoshi at the scene of the crime? He didn't even initiate it. It was spoiled yesterday, they had to release it today,” another user commented.

“This is so funny to watch because kwonspo cant spoil anymore. He doesnt wanna go early & first for their schedules for hair and makeup !!,” a fan stated.

About SEVENTEEN's unit BSS: Debut, first single album, and more

SEVENTEEN's sub-unit BSS, aka BooSeokSoon, comprises three members: Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan. The name of the trio is made using parts of the members’ real name: Hoshi - Kwon Soon-young, DK - Lee Seok-min, and Seungkwan - Boo Seung-kwan. The trio debuted with the single Just Do It on March 21, 2018.

In 2023, the SEVENTEEN trio made their comeback with their first single album, SECOND WIND, on February 6. The album consists of three tracks — Fighting feat. Lee Young-ji (title), Lunch and 7PM with Peder Elias.

Fighting won the Digital Song Bonsang award at the 2024 Golden Disc Awards. The song also helped them receive the Best Performance of the Year Daesang award at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is set to perform at the 2024 Mnet Asian Music Award at the Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 22.

