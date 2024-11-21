“This is so cringe” — CARATs react to SEVENTEEN's Mingyu being asked the innocuous “Daddy” question during a fan call

On November 20, 2024, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu held a fan call event with his fans. During the call, one fan asked him if he would like to be her "daddy" or "husband." In response, the LALALI rapper stated:
"Be your daddy. I am your father."
For the unversed, the meaning of the term "daddy" has changed in recent years, due to its innocuous yet sensual interpretation. Therefore, several fans found the question immensely inappropriate and took to X to react to it. They apologized to the SEVENTEEN member for such uncomfortable and "cringe" questions from fans, as one fan wrote:
"This is so cringe I am so sorry mingyu."
Another netizen stated that Mingyu needed to tell the fan to hang up the call, while some said the idol should be saved from such inappropriate fan calls.
"My man father-zoned her. Stop being cringy when you have the opportunity to meet him," one fan wrote.
"He needed to tell her to hang up the phone and start studying after that," another fan stated.
"The way I physically recoiled omfg save this poor man from such fancalls," a fan added.
Others asserted that no fans should ask their favorite idols such questions.
"NO NO NO WHY WOULD YOU ASK THAT QUESTION IT’S SO CRINGE. Why can’t more fans just interact normally??!" one fan commented.
"Why are fancalls never normal like bunch of degenerates always get in istg," another fan remarked.
"I can’t get over this you can tell he genuinely thought of daddy as a father. oh mingyu it was a trap," one other fan commented.
More about SEVENTEEN's ongoing Right Here World Tour 2024
SEVENTEEN recently concluded the US leg of their Right Here World Tour 2024 in Los Angeles, at the BMO Stadium on November 10. The boy band is now preparing to take their tour to Japan and other parts of Asia.
From November 7 to November 11, fans were treated to immersive experiences throughout LA, including fan events, themed pop-ups, and collaborations with local landmarks, such as an 85-foot Ferris wheel lit up with the group's logo at Santa Monica Pier.
The group's concerts included standout tracks from their latest album Spill the Feels, alongside some fan favorites. Here is the full setlist:
- Fear
- Fearless
- Maestro
- Ash
- Crush
- Candy (Vocal team)
- Cheers to Youth (Vocal team)
- Water (Hip-Hop team)
- Monster (Hip-Hop team)
- Rain (Performance team)
- Lilili Yabbay (Performance team)
- Our Dawn is Hotter than Day
- Not Alone (Korean version)
- Oh My!
- Snap Shoot
- God of Music
- Ima (Even If the World Ends Tomorrow) (Korean version)
- Home
- Love, Money, Fame
- March
- Super
Encore:
- Adore U
- 'Bout You
- Campfire
- If You Leave Me
- Very Nice
The next concerts of SEVENTEEN's Right Here World Tour 2024 will be held on November 29 and 30, 2024, in Nagoya, Japan. Furthermore, next year, they will perform in Bulacan, Philippines, on January 18 and 19, Singapore on January 25 and 26, Jakarta on February 8 and 9, and Bangkok on February 15 and 16.