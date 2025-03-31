"Exciting times for ENGENEs!"— Fans react as ENHYPEN announces the release date of their upcoming single, Loose

On March 31, 2025, BELIFT LAB announced the release date of ENHYPEN's upcoming digital single, Loose, on Weverse. The release notice describes the track as "a seductive track with a cutting-edge pop sound."

The digital single will be released on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 1 pm KST. On March 30, 2025, ENHYPEN piqued fans' interest by posting a TikTok video of the members titled "What's Coming Up," which hinted at the release of the upcoming song.

The video featured the members loosening up one by one, sparking curiosity and anticipation among fans.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about the upcoming release. One fan remarked on X, These are exciting times for the fandom.

"Yes! ENHYPEN will release their digital single Loose on April 4, 2025, ahead of their Coachella performance. Exciting times for ENGENEs!" commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X, with one fan expressing that they are "so back," while another pointed out that no one can execute a seductive concept as elegantly as they do. Additionally, one fan commented that ENGENEs are quite spoiled.

"LOOSE???!!! OMG NOOOO WAYY “a seductive track with a cutting-edge pop sound” WE ARE SO BACK," remarked another fan.

"loose being a seductive track reminded me of this tweet, no one does a song with this concept and sound more elegantly than enhypen. the ultimate female gaze boy group. im so seated for loose," commented another fan.

"So you're telling me After "DAYDREAM ASMR" we're getting "A SEDUCTIVE TRACK WITH CUTTING EDGE POP SOUND, LOOSE" I'm so ready for this. I'm already cracking, screaming fckshdgsjsjh. We are so spoiled and I'm loving it," reacted another fan.

More fan reactions said they are not yet prepared to experience the seductive side of the band.

"i just know i will never be ready for anything seductive they speak of," exclaimed another fan.

"I AM NOT READY FOR "LOOSE" !!!!! THAT'S LITERALLY ME AFTER SEEING THE WEVERSE NOTICE !!!!!!" wrote another fan.

Amidst all this, a fan noted that the release date is a smart move on the boyband's part, as it would help with their upcoming performance at Coachella.

"enhypen are indeed smart SMART. dropping a sultry track ahead of coachella fuels media attention and social media discussions. teasers, performances, and reactions increase engagement, making their festival debut even more anticipated," added another fan.

More about ENHYPEN's latest album, Romance: Untold

ENHYPEN's second studio album was released on July 12, 2024, via BELIFT LAB. The album featured nine tracks, with the lead single being XO (Only if you say Yes). The album was reissued on November 11, 2024, as Romance:Untold -Daydream-. The album included two new songs, including the lead single, No Doubt.

The lead single, XO (Only if You Say Yes), debuted at No. 84 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, marking ENHYPEN's third entry on the chart. The song became the first song to chart on the Philippines Billboard Hot 100, entering at No. 19.

The single also charted at No. 34 on Japan's Hot 100. Additionally, it also charted at No. 90 on South Korea's Circle Chart and secured the second spot on the Show Champion Chart.

Its second single, Brought The Heat Back, debuted at No. 170 on South Korea's Circle Chart and also secured the 8th spot on the Billboard World Digital Songs Sales Chart. The album's pre-orders exceeded 2.2 million copies, and over 1.8 million copies were sold worldwide on its first day of release.

The album also entered at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed on the charts for 12 weeks. According to IFPI, the album was the second best-selling album worldwide for the year 2024.

In other news, ENHYPEN is all set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12 and 19, 2025.

