"Proud is an understatement"— Fans celebrate as ENHYPEN wins their first daesang for Album of the Year at K-pop's 1st D Awards

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, K-pop boy group ENHYPEN won the Album of the Year Daesang at the D Awards. D Awards is the latest K-pop award show created by Sports DongA in collaboration with UPICK. During the same, the grand prize and the much-awaited Album of the Year category were bagged by ENHPEN for their latest album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD.

Given that this is the first grand prize won by the K-pop boy group, fans were thrilled to see the well-deserved trophy finally reach the ENHYPEN members. Here are a few fan reactions of people commending and rejoicing at the group's recent win at the event.

"Proud is an understatement," a fan wrote on X.

"well deserved. that album is most deserving of AOTY either in terms of sales or artistry for 2024 releases," said a fan on X.

"they deserve this a lot for constantly raising the bar and the standards everytime they make a comeback!" added another fan.

"the universe really gave enhypen an award that cant be bought by votes and is also backed by IFPI charts so antis cant invalidate their win," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens commented on ENHYPEN's recent win at the D Awards.

"Enhypen and daesang together looks/sounds so surreal," added an X user.

"I like the sound of that, one daesang down many more to go," said a fan.

"It feels so right and kind of like poetic justice that they won their first daesang with one of their albums," commented another X user.

Winners list for K-pop's 1st D Awards as ZEROBASEONE, ENHYPEN, and more bag trophies

On February 22, 2025, the first edition of K-pop's D Awards was rolled out. South Korean actors Go Min-si (Sweet Home) and Lee Jong-won (Brewing Love) hosted the event. The event was held at Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium. Additionally, the event was also managed by broadcaster Yoo Jae-pil, who was in charge of the pre-opening and red-carpet MC.

Here are the winners of the award show:

Best Boy Group Popularity: ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN Best Girl Group Popularity: tripleS

tripleS Best Boy Solo Popularity: Lee Seungyoon

Lee Seungyoon Best Girl Solo Popularity: Red Velvet's Wendy

Red Velvet's Wendy UPICK Global Choice - Boy: ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao

ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao UPICK Global Choice - Girl: TWICE's Chaeyoung

TWICE's Chaeyoung Best Group: ENHYPEN, RIIZE

ENHYPEN, RIIZE Best Tour: ENHYPEN, TREASURE

ENHYPEN, TREASURE Best Stage: ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony

ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony Best Video: aespa, RIIZE

aespa, RIIZE Best Choreography: TWS, ILLIT

TWS, ILLIT Best Band: DAY6, QWER

DAY6, QWER Best OST: N.Flying

N.Flying D-Awards Discover: KickFlip, 82MAJOR, UNIS, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE, FIFTY FIFTY

KickFlip, 82MAJOR, UNIS, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE, FIFTY FIFTY Record of the Year: ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE Album of the Year: ROMANCE:UNTOLD by ENHYPEN

ROMANCE:UNTOLD by ENHYPEN Performance of the Year: RIIZE

RIIZE Artist of the Year: SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN Song of the Year: Supernova by aespa

Supernova by aespa Rookie of the Year: TWS and NCT WISH

TWS and NCT WISH Trend of the Year: QWER

QWER D Awards Iconic: SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment Impact Award: Squid Game 2's Jo Yu-ri, YouTuber Mimiminu, and The Fiery Priest 2's Seo Bum-june

Squid Game 2's Jo Yu-ri, YouTuber Mimiminu, and The Fiery Priest 2's Seo Bum-june D Awards Remark: KickFlip

KickFlip Dreams Silver Label: UNIS, 82MAJOR, NCT WISH, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, TWS, YOUNG POSSE

UNIS, 82MAJOR, NCT WISH, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, TWS, YOUNG POSSE Delights Blue Label: ILLIT, TWS, RIIZE, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, aespa, P1Harmony, NMIXX, tripleS, DAY6, N.Flying, SEVENTEEN

