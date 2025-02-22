"Proud is an understatement"— Fans celebrate as ENHYPEN wins their first daesang for Album of the Year at K-pop's 1st D Awards

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, K-pop boy group ENHYPEN won the Album of the Year Daesang at the D Awards. D Awards is the latest K-pop award show created by Sports DongA in collaboration with UPICK. During the same, the grand prize and the much-awaited Album of the Year category were bagged by ENHPEN for their latest album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD.
Given that this is the first grand prize won by the K-pop boy group, fans were thrilled to see the well-deserved trophy finally reach the ENHYPEN members. Here are a few fan reactions of people commending and rejoicing at the group's recent win at the event.
"Proud is an understatement," a fan wrote on X.
"well deserved. that album is most deserving of AOTY either in terms of sales or artistry for 2024 releases," said a fan on X.
"they deserve this a lot for constantly raising the bar and the standards everytime they make a comeback!" added another fan.
"the universe really gave enhypen an award that cant be bought by votes and is also backed by IFPI charts so antis cant invalidate their win," commented a netizen.
More fans and netizens commented on ENHYPEN's recent win at the D Awards.
"Enhypen and daesang together looks/sounds so surreal," added an X user.
"I like the sound of that, one daesang down many more to go," said a fan.
"It feels so right and kind of like poetic justice that they won their first daesang with one of their albums," commented another X user.
Winners list for K-pop's 1st D Awards as ZEROBASEONE, ENHYPEN, and more bag trophies
On February 22, 2025, the first edition of K-pop's D Awards was rolled out. South Korean actors Go Min-si (Sweet Home) and Lee Jong-won (Brewing Love) hosted the event. The event was held at Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium. Additionally, the event was also managed by broadcaster Yoo Jae-pil, who was in charge of the pre-opening and red-carpet MC.
Here are the winners of the award show:
- Best Boy Group Popularity: ENHYPEN
- Best Girl Group Popularity: tripleS
- Best Boy Solo Popularity: Lee Seungyoon
- Best Girl Solo Popularity: Red Velvet's Wendy
- UPICK Global Choice - Boy: ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao
- UPICK Global Choice - Girl: TWICE's Chaeyoung
- Best Group: ENHYPEN, RIIZE
- Best Tour: ENHYPEN, TREASURE
- Best Stage: ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony
- Best Video: aespa, RIIZE
- Best Choreography: TWS, ILLIT
- Best Band: DAY6, QWER
- Best OST: N.Flying
- D-Awards Discover: KickFlip, 82MAJOR, UNIS, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE, FIFTY FIFTY
- Record of the Year: ZEROBASEONE
- Album of the Year: ROMANCE:UNTOLD by ENHYPEN
- Performance of the Year: RIIZE
- Artist of the Year: SEVENTEEN
- Song of the Year: Supernova by aespa
- Rookie of the Year: TWS and NCT WISH
- Trend of the Year: QWER
- D Awards Iconic: SM Entertainment
- Impact Award: Squid Game 2's Jo Yu-ri, YouTuber Mimiminu, and The Fiery Priest 2's Seo Bum-june
- D Awards Remark: KickFlip
- Dreams Silver Label: UNIS, 82MAJOR, NCT WISH, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, TWS, YOUNG POSSE
- Delights Blue Label: ILLIT, TWS, RIIZE, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, aespa, P1Harmony, NMIXX, tripleS, DAY6, N.Flying, SEVENTEEN