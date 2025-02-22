  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Proud is an understatement"— Fans celebrate as ENHYPEN wins their first daesang for Album of the Year at K-pop's 1st D Awards

"Proud is an understatement"— Fans celebrate as ENHYPEN wins their first daesang for Album of the Year at K-pop's 1st D Awards

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Feb 22, 2025 22:02 GMT
ENHYPEN (Image via X/@ENHYPEN)
ENHYPEN wins their first daesang for Album of the Year at D Awards for ROMANCE: UNTOLD. (Image via X/@ENHYPEN)

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, K-pop boy group ENHYPEN won the Album of the Year Daesang at the D Awards. D Awards is the latest K-pop award show created by Sports DongA in collaboration with UPICK. During the same, the grand prize and the much-awaited Album of the Year category were bagged by ENHPEN for their latest album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Given that this is the first grand prize won by the K-pop boy group, fans were thrilled to see the well-deserved trophy finally reach the ENHYPEN members. Here are a few fan reactions of people commending and rejoicing at the group's recent win at the event.

"Proud is an understatement," a fan wrote on X.
Ad
"well deserved. that album is most deserving of AOTY either in terms of sales or artistry for 2024 releases," said a fan on X.
"they deserve this a lot for constantly raising the bar and the standards everytime they make a comeback!" added another fan.
"the universe really gave enhypen an award that cant be bought by votes and is also backed by IFPI charts so antis cant invalidate their win," commented a netizen.
Ad

More fans and netizens commented on ENHYPEN's recent win at the D Awards.

"Enhypen and daesang together looks/sounds so surreal," added an X user.
"I like the sound of that, one daesang down many more to go," said a fan.
"It feels so right and kind of like poetic justice that they won their first daesang with one of their albums," commented another X user.
Ad

Winners list for K-pop's 1st D Awards as ZEROBASEONE, ENHYPEN, and more bag trophies

On February 22, 2025, the first edition of K-pop's D Awards was rolled out. South Korean actors Go Min-si (Sweet Home) and Lee Jong-won (Brewing Love) hosted the event. The event was held at Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium. Additionally, the event was also managed by broadcaster Yoo Jae-pil, who was in charge of the pre-opening and red-carpet MC.

Ad
Ad

Here are the winners of the award show:

  • Best Boy Group Popularity: ENHYPEN
  • Best Girl Group Popularity: tripleS
  • Best Boy Solo Popularity: Lee Seungyoon
  • Best Girl Solo Popularity: Red Velvet's Wendy
  • UPICK Global Choice - Boy: ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao
  • UPICK Global Choice - Girl: TWICE's Chaeyoung
  • Best Group: ENHYPEN, RIIZE
  • Best Tour: ENHYPEN, TREASURE
  • Best Stage: ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony
  • Best Video: aespa, RIIZE
  • Best Choreography: TWS, ILLIT
  • Best Band: DAY6, QWER
  • Best OST: N.Flying
  • D-Awards Discover: KickFlip, 82MAJOR, UNIS, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE, FIFTY FIFTY
  • Record of the Year: ZEROBASEONE
  • Album of the Year: ROMANCE:UNTOLD by ENHYPEN
  • Performance of the Year: RIIZE
  • Artist of the Year: SEVENTEEN
  • Song of the Year: Supernova by aespa
  • Rookie of the Year: TWS and NCT WISH
  • Trend of the Year: QWER
  • D Awards Iconic: SM Entertainment
  • Impact Award: Squid Game 2's Jo Yu-ri, YouTuber Mimiminu, and The Fiery Priest 2's Seo Bum-june
  • D Awards Remark: KickFlip
  • Dreams Silver Label: UNIS, 82MAJOR, NCT WISH, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, TWS, YOUNG POSSE
  • Delights Blue Label: ILLIT, TWS, RIIZE, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, aespa, P1Harmony, NMIXX, tripleS, DAY6, N.Flying, SEVENTEEN

Quick Links

Edited by Niharika Dabral
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी