2025 D Awards with UPICK: Where to stream, full lineup, and all you need to know

The 2025 D Awards with UPICK is set to take place on February 22, 2025, at 6 PM KST at Hwajeong Gymnasium, Korea University, Seoul. This inaugural event, organized by Sports DongA, aims to recognize both K-pop artists and rising stars celebrating achievements in the industry.

Fans in South Korea can watch an exclusive broadcast of the awards on Channel A & its YouTube channel, @play-channel, at 10:30 PM KST on February 22.

One of the highlights of this year’s ceremony is a special tribute for artists born in the Year of the Snake. The main ceremony will be hosted by Sweet Home fame Go Min-si and Brewing Love star Jong-won. Broadcaster Yoo Jae-pil is expected to handle the pre-opening event, which includes red-carpet coverage and backstage moments.

2025 D Awards: Complete lineup of performers, presenters, & more

The 2025 D Awards introduces two main award categories:

D Awards Delights – This category recognizes the top K-pop artists who have made a major impact in the past year.

D Awards Dreamers – It celebrates rookie artists who are shaping the future of K-content.

Moreover, a special "D Awards Fanpick" category will be determined completely by fan votes through the UPICK app. The selection process for all awards is based on the added results of online voting, music and album sales, and judging by an expert panel.

The awards show has confirmed the lineup of performers, including both top-tier K-pop acts and emerging artists:

ENHYPEN RIIZE NCT WISH ZEROBASEONE P1Harmony tripleS FIFTY FIFTY TWS UNIS YOUNG POSSE KickFlip N.Flying 82MAJOR QWER

Some special performances have been teased ahead of the event. FIFTY FIFTY will unveil an exclusive remix version of SOS. QWER will present a never-before-seen performance on TV. Meanwhile, KickFlip, JYP’s newest rookie group, will make their first-ever award show appearance.

Presenters Lineup:

In addition to musical performances, a group of presenters from K-drama, film, and entertainment will take the stage, including:

Cha Seung-won (renowned actor)

Ahn Eun-jin (My Dearest, variety show star)

Bae In-hyuk & Kim Ji-eun (Check-In Hanyang leads)

Go Kyung-pyo (D.P., Private Lives actor)

2PM’s Hwang Chan-sung

Girl’s Day’s Bang Min-ah

The Witch stars Roh Jeong-eui & GOT7's Park Jin-young

Lee Hak-joo, Jo Yi-hyun, Jung Gun-joo, Seo Beom-jun (K-drama actors)

Mimiminu (Kim Min-woo), Kang Nam (YouTubers and media personalities)

As reported by Chosun Biz, the following artists have been announced as pre-award winners ahead of the main event:

Best Choreography – TWS, ILYT

Best Band – DAY6, QWER

Best O.S.T. – N.Flying

Best Video – aespa, RIIZE

Best Tour – ENHYPEN, TREASURE

Best Stage – ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony

Best Group – ENHYPEN, RIIZE

Discovery Award – FIFTY FIFTY, tripleS, 82MAJOR, YOUNG POSSE, UNIS, KickFlip

UPICK Popularity Award winners:

Best Male Group – ENHYPEN

Best Female Group – tripleS

Best Male Solo – Lee Seung-yoon

Best Female Solo – Red Velvet’s Wendy

UPICK Global Choice (Male) – ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao

UPICK Global Choice (Female) – TWICE’s Chaeyoung

With an exciting lineup of performances, exclusive award categories, and artist appearances, the 2025 D Awards promises to be a major spectacle for K-pop fans worldwide.

