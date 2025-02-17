BTS leads Kpop Radar’s Top 20 K-pop Male Artists in 2024 list across South Korea, UK, Japan, and more

On February 17, 2025, Kpop Radar declared that BTS topped its Top 20 K-pop Male Artists in 2024 list across several countries like South Korea, the UK, Japan, and more. Despite their ongoing hiatus due to mandatory military service, the group maintained their dominance.

The K-pop juggernaut topped the list as they amassed over 42.2 billion Spotify streams across all credits. They are the first and only K-pop act to achieve this feat. In Spotify's 2024 Wrapped report, they secured the top position as the most streamed K-pop artist for the seventh consecutive year.

BTS topped the Top 20 Most Popular Artists Global (Excluding Korea) in 2024, according to Kpop Radar. It ranked No. 2 in the Top 20 Most Popular Artists in the United States in 2024, No. 2 in the Top 20 Most Popular Artists in Japan in 2024, No. 11 in the Top 20 Most Popular Artists in Taiwan in 2024, and No. 15 in the Top 20 Most Popular Artists in Korea in 2024.

On average, the Dynamite group was leading the tally for the Top 20 K-pop Male Artists in 2024.

BTS achieves unprecedented streaming milestones and Guinness World Records

As of February 17, 2025, the group has over 42.2 billion streams. Their most-streamed tracks include Dynamite with 2.02 billion streams, Butter with 1.32 billion, and Boy with Luv featuring Halsey with 1.23 billion.

The group's exceptional accomplishments have been recognized by Guinness World Records, with the group entering the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame for their 23 record titles across music and social media.

Butter garnered 20.9 million streams within its first 24 hours of release, setting a new record for the most-streamed track in that timeframe on Spotify. The music video for Butter amassed 101.1 million views within its first 24 hours, setting a new record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in that period.

Additionally, the K-pop group set the record for the most followers for a group on Instagram. They extended their record for the most Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards won by a music group with their fourth consecutive win in 2023.

Beyond their Guinness World Records, the Dynamite group made history by becoming the first K-pop act to reach the top position on the US Albums Chart.

While Taylor Swift and Drake have been recognized as the most streamed artists on Spotify, BTS' position as the most streamed artist highlights their significant impact on the platform. They hold the record for the most streamed group on Spotify as well.

Currently, five members of BTS—RM, V, SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook—are serving their mandatory military service in the Republic of Korea Army. They will return to the entertainment industry in June 2025 and resume group and solo music activities.

