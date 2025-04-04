"Just imagine what they say in private"– ENHYPEN faces backlash for alleged comments about Sunoo's eating habits in EN-O'CLOCK episode

On April 3, 2025, ENHYPEN released a new episode of their YouTube variety show EN-O’CLOCK. The show, however, drew widespread criticism online. During a segment filmed on a basketball court, the group sat down to eat as part of a sponsored break. The members encouraged Jake, who is currently bulking up, to eat more. But the focus shifted to Sunoo, who had slowed down during the meal.

Sunghoon commented that he knew Sunoo could eat more. Another member joked that he might be holding back to maintain a certain image on camera. Jay chimed in, saying Sunoo could probably finish the entire table. Although the latter responded with a quiet smile, he didn’t say much.

His silence stood out to many fans. The clip quickly circulated across social media as viewers began to question whether the teasing had gone too far this time. They were quick to point out that Sunoo has often been at the center of similar comments. An X user, @zhroll, wrote:

"they've been publicly humiliating and bullying sunoo for a LONG time, this is just some of the things they say on camera so just imagine what they say in private. How you guys still stan enhypen and claim they love all the members is beyond me."

Fans pointed out that this wasn’t a one-time joke but part of a repeated pattern that has gone on for years. Some also questioned the group’s behavior behind the scenes. They wondered if such comments were being made publicly, what might be happening when the cameras aren’t rolling.

"the ppl saying this is how friends act im dead sunoo is not laughing or even amused at the joke like friends would.. thats just downright rude they need to cut those jokes off and leave him tf alone !," a fan remarked.

"these guys are not good people, this have been going on for years and no one ever stands up for sunoo, he literally is so cute and loveable :// he doesn't deserve any of this," another netizen added.

"you have to be another level of evil to publicly humiliate and shame your own member this way for everyone to see," a fan commented.

"This sunoo situation is making me wonder what they say when the cams are off," an X user wrote.

While the group may not intend harm, viewers urged more sensitivity toward a member who has frequently received comments about his body and eating habits.

"I still remember that video that while they're eating he was just checking out the label. haven't they already learned their lesson?," a fan commented.

"enha so tired omfg like it’s only EVER sunoo being the butt end of these comments and engenes always use the excuse “oh it’s just friends joking” Well Sunoo is not even laughing so who exactly are these jokes for?????," an X user remarked.

""You clearly don't have any friends" girl, I fear YOU don't have any good friends 'cause how do you normalize "jokes" like that," a person added.

Alleged past comments by ENHYPEN toward Sunoo, group activities, comeback, and more

This isn’t the first time ENHYPEN has faced backlash for how certain members speak about Sunoo. In a 2022 Vlive, past clips showed moments where he was compared to animals like a “wild boar” and an “elephant.”

Comments about his appetite and weight were made by multiple members. Fans noted that his reactions often seemed more polite than genuine, even though he laughed at the jokes.

The controversy comes at a time when ENHYPEN is in the middle of preparing various things. Just one day after the episode aired, the group dropped their new digital single Loose on April 4.

It marks ENHYPEN's first musical release in five months. The song has a mature tone with layered harmonies and lyrics that explore romantic tension.

In addition to their comeback, ENHYPEN is also preparing for their first-ever Coachella appearance. The event is set for April 12 and 19, 2025. ENHYPEN is also scheduled to launch its Asia leg of the ‘Walk The Line’ world tour with a major concert in Bangkok on June 21.

While ENHYPEN members have not addressed the criticism directly, some fans believe it’s time for the members to reflect on how repeated jokes about appearance can affect someone long-term.

Others feel Sunoo has always handled these moments gracefully, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been impacted by them.

