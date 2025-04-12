"Such a sweet moment!" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé meets Lisa's The White Lotus co-star, Tayme Thapthimthong, at Coachella

On April 11, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa performed on the Sahara stage at Coachella, surrounded by the enthusiastic cheers of the audience. Her BLACKPINK bandmate Rosé was also in the crowd, supporting Lisa with her cheers.

Lisa's co-stars from her show, The White Lotus, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong, were also present at the festival. Videos of Tayme meeting Rosé and shaking her hand went viral amongst netizens.

For the unversed, Tayme Thapthimthong, also known as Maethi Thapthimthong, is a British actor best known for his role as Gaitok in Season 3 of The White Lotus opposite LALISA vocalist.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the meeting of two stars. One fan remarked that it looked like it was the duo's first meeting and called it a "sweet moment."

"It looks like Roseanne and Tayme's handshake might be their first meeting! Such a sweet moment!" commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where one fan was surprised and questioned whether this was the duo's first meeting, while another noted that Tayme asked BLACKPINK's rapper's mother to take a picture. Additionally, one fan remarked that Patrick Schwarzenegger was dancing in the background while the duo was being introduced.

"wait, roseanne and tayme. the handshake, is this them meeting for the first time?" questioned another fan.

"Tayme really asked Mommy Chitthip to take his photo with Rosé. GAITOK IF I CATCH U," commented another fan.

"rosé meeting tayme meanwhile patrick having the time of his life at the front lmaooo," remarked another fan.

One fan noted that the Money singer's mom introduced Rosé and Tayme, while another hoped they would upload a picture.

"Oh it seems Mommy Chittip introduced Tayme to Rosie. My social butterfly. THAT IS SO CUTE," reacted another fan.

"i hope they upload the photo," wrote another fan.

Amidst all this, a fan praised the BLACKPINK rapper's performance and noted that her friends and even fellow cast members were there to support her.

"And her The White Lotus fam was there to cheer her on! Patrick Schwarzenegger (Saxon) was feeling the beat, and Tayme Thapthimthong (Gaitok) even hung with BLACKPINK's Rosé in Lisa‘s friends and family section. Tayme is officially Lisa's biggest fan!" exclaimed another fan.

More about BLACKPINK Lisa's performance at Coachella

The BLACKPINK member performed at Coachella as a solo performer on April 11, 2025 amidst loud cheers from the audiences. She delivered her show on Sahara Stage from 7:45 pm to 8:40 pm local time. This was her first solo performance in the festival following her group BLACKPINK's performance at Coachella in 2023.

The Rockstar singer bought a bit of humor referencing her character from HBO's The White Lotus's character, saying that this is what Mook did when she was not working, as reported by Billboard.

"This is LISA, for the White Lotus fans, you might be surprised to see Mook onstage, This is her when she’s not working, you know?"

Wearing a futuristic bodysuit designed by Asher Levine, she performed popular numbers such as Thunder, FXCK Up the World, LALISA, New Woman, When I'm With You, Dream, Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), Chill, Elastigirl, Money, Born Again, Lifestyle, and Rockstar.

Fans trended the hashtag #LISHACHELLA following the performance, making her trend worldwide on X with over one million mentions.

The Born Again singer is all set to embark on the BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour in July 2025.

