BLACKPINK's Jennie emerges as the first K-pop soloist to have multiple solo songs spend a month on Apple Music's Global Top 100

BLACKPINK's Jennie became the first K-pop soloist to have multiple solo songs for a month on Apple Music's Global Top 100 on April 9, 2025. She achieved the milestone for hit tracks, Like Jennie and Mantra.

The singer released Mantra on October 11, 2024, through ODD ATELIER. It was distributed through Kakao Entertainment and Columbia Records. The song was described as her first English digital single.

Meanwhile, Like Jennie, which was released in 2025, has been described as the second and title track of her first studio album, Ruby. It was released through ODD ATELIER while Columbia Records distributed it.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's Ruby charted at the No.7 position on the Billboard 200

BLACKPINK's Jennie's debut studio album, Ruby, was released on March 7, 2025, and was unveiled by ODD ATELIER and distributed by Columbia Records. It is to be noted that the record marked the artist's first release following her departure from YG Entertainment in 2023.

BLACKPINK's Jennie collaborated with multiple artists for the record, including El Guincho, Diplo, and Mike Will Made It. It featured fifteen tracks, which have been listed below:

Intro: Jane (with FKJ) Like Jennie Start a War Handlebars (featuring Dua Lipa) With the IE (way up) ExtraL (featuring Doechii) Mantra Love Hangover (featuring Domnici Fake) Zen Damn Right (featuring Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis) F.T.S Filter Seoul City Starlight Twin

Following its release, Ruby made its official debut at the No.7 position on the Billboard 200, and sold over 56,000 units within the first week. According to the Hanteo chart, the record garnered sales of 660,000 copies within the first week of its release in South Korea. It emerged as the highest first-week album sales by a K-pop female soloist in 2025.

Ruby was also placed at number three on the UK Albums Chart in the United Kingdom. Jennie also emerged as the most-awarded soloist at the 2024 MAMA Awards. She bagged four accolades, including Best Dance Performance Female Solo for You & Me, Best Collaboration, Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance, and Fans' Choice Female Top 10, respectively.

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently kick-started a series of concerts for the promotional activities of her album Ruby on March 6, 2025. She visited multiple locations, including Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and Seoul.

She was also awarded the Global Force Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards. She emerged as the first Korean soloist to achieve the milestone at the award ceremony.

