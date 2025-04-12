"I love their friendship" - Fans gush as White Lotus 3 co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong attend Lisa's Coachella performance

BLACKPINK’s Lisa lit up the Sahara stage on the first night of Coachella 2025, delivering a powerful performance on April 11, 2025 (local time). Among the crowd, The White Lotus season 3 co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong were spotted cheering for her, showing their support.

Ad

Fans quickly noticed Patrick enjoying the BLACKPINK member’s set from the front row, even waving a Lisa light stick while vibing along to the music. Many fans expressed their admiration for the friendship he shared with the idol.

"He's so supportive, I love their friendship," a user wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I’m crying, Patrick with the Lisa light stick in the front vibing the song, " said another fan.

"He's the one with the lightstick, he still defeated us," wrote this X user.

Tayme was also seen arriving at the venue, joining Patrick to watch their co-star take over the stage.

"No, this is Gaitok as Mook's personal bodyguard," mentioned one fan pointing to Lisa a nd Tayme's charecters' names from the show.

Ad

"Gaitok, how do you feel about Mook's performance today?" posted one netizen.

Adding to the heartwarming moment, the LALISA rapper's mother was also spotted at the event, joining Tayme and Patrick as they watched the performance. The sight of them supporting the rapper sparked excitement online, with fans praising their bond.

"Man, how nice that her TWL castmates went to see her," said one netizen.

Ad

"TWL cast is so cute coming to support Lisa," commented an individual on X.

"I love the cast connection and support to eachother," wrote an X user.

"Happy to see people who were on the same project as Lisa supporting each other like this," added this fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns at Coachella 2025 with dynamic solo set and live vocals

Among the crowd, Rosé, Lisa’s fellow BLACKPINK member, was spotted supporting her. At Coachella 2025, the MONEY rapper returned to the live music scene with a solo set at the Sahara stage.

This marked her first major performance since her appearance as Mook in The White Lotus season 3 finale. Taking a moment to address the audience, the rapper spoke about the shift from her acting role to her musical persona.

Ad

“For the White Lotus fans, you might be surprised to see Mook onstage. This is her when she’s not working, you know?” she said, setting the tone for the night.

The BLACKPINK member brought her debut solo album Alter Ego, released on February 28, 2025, to life on the Coachella stage. The concept featured more than five costume changes throughout her performance. From a lizard-inspired bodysuit to a Hello Kitty-themed outfit, each look matched the changing moods of her setlist, adding to the immersive experience.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The artist performed 14 tracks, mixing new releases with her earlier hits. The full setlist included:

Thunder FXCK UP THE WORLD LALISA New Woman When I’m With You Dream Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) Chill Elastigirl Money Born Again (solo) Lifestyle Rockstar FXCK UP THE WORLD (outro)

Her set featured a live band, synchronized dancers, and cinematic stage production. The rapper impressed with a combination of live singing and rapping, earning praise for her strong, stable vocals.

Fans across social media applauded her for tackling past lip-sync criticisms head-on, highlighting her delivery throughout the night. Beyond the music, the BLACKPINK member's Coachella performance earned praise from fans for the powerful staging, high energy, and creative concept.

Ad

On March 8, 2025, YG Entertainment shared ticketing information for BLACKPINK's upcoming shows at Goyang Stadium, which is set for July 5 and 6. Presales will run from May 8 to May 11, available only to BLINK membership holders with active Interpark Ticket and BLINK Membership (Global) accounts.

As for the remaining seats, general tickets will be available on May 15. BLACKPINK's tour will commence in South Korea and move to major cities including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Tokyo, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More