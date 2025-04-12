"SHE. IS. THE. MOMENT." - Fans react as Lisa trends at No.1 with one million mentions on X following her Coachella performance

On April 12, 2025, an X account @TheePopCore reported that BLACKPINK's Lisa is trending worldwide on X with one million mentions, following her Coachella performance.

Lisa performed at Coachella on April 11, 2025, on the Sahara stage. The performance marked her first solo performance at the festival. She had performed at Coachella earlier, as BLACKPINK, back in 2023.

She kicked off her Coachella performance with the track, Thunder, from her latest album, Alter Ego. She also put to rest her previous lip-syncing rumors with her strong vocals during the high notes of the song Dream.

The performance of her popular track Money completely mesmerized the audience.

The BLACKPINK vocalist stunned the crowd with "Everybody Silent," commanding absolute silence before resuming the performance. Fans instantly trended her performance on social media with the hashtag #Lisachella.

Fans expressed their opinions on X about the Money vocalist's performance at Coachella. One fan remarked:

"#1 Worldwide trend #2 in the United States Over 1 million tweets and counting. SHE. IS. THE. MOMENT. THAICONIC LISA COACHELLA, commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions persisted on X, where one fan noted that this support is "well deserved, " while another expressed pride in her.

"Still trending #1 worldwide with almost 1M tweets! Seeing #LISACHELLA generating the biggest buzz in socmed alongside #Coachella2025 is making me so proud. The love for Lisa, the energy, the support, it’s all so well deserved. What a moment to witness.," commented another fan.

"Her alent and hard work speaking for her and that why she's love by so many. Very proud of her," remarked another fan.

"Lisa took night 1 of Coachella from 0 to trending #1 worldwide and with 1 million post during her performance alone… wtf," reacted another fan.

More fans praised the BLACKPINK rapper for her performance, stating that it was her "best" performance and that she "delivered. "

"This is LISA’s best performances yet. She always gives it her all. Not perfect, never pretending to be, just REAL, POWERFUL, and PASSIONATE every time she steps on stage. We’re endlessly proud of you, LALISA," wrote another fan.

"Well deserve, she put in the focus for her fans and she delivered. High quality production," said another fan.

"Why did the performance end. I wanted it keep going on forever....what a performance Queen," added another fan.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa and her debut solo album, Alter Ego

The Money vocalist's debut album, Alter Ego, was released on February 28, 2025, via her own label, LLOUD and RCA Records. The album also marked her first album after departing from YG Entertainment in 2023.

The album featured 15 tracks with collaboration with notable names such as Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalia, Future, Tyla and Raye.

Alter Ego blended hip-hop, electropop and trap, where the singer explored her personality and success through various "Alter Egos".

In the US, the album debut at No.7 on the Billboard 200 Chart with 45,500 units earned in its first week. Lisa became the second member of BLACKPINK after Rosé to achieve a solo top 10 album. It also topped the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart.

In other news, Lisa is all set to join her bandmates for the BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour in July 2025.

