"Let's cut the girl some slack" — Fans divided as BLACKPINK's Lisa's 'Alter Ego' receives scathing review from British music brand NME

BLACKPINK's Lisa's debut album, Alter Ego, was released with 13 tracks on February 28, 2025. While the album showcases the rapper's exploration of diverse musical styles and personas, it received a critical assessment from British music publication NME.

NME called it "ambitious" but felt it lacked depth, describing it as "a flashy debut in search of deeper identity." Critic Crystal Bell wrote that it "never digs deeper."

"“That’s just my lifestyle,” she asserts on ‘Lifestyle’, a brash, braggadocious anthem that thunders with heavy bass and unrelenting swagger. But to be fair, this is her reality – Lisa is one of the most famous women in the world, moving through spaces most will never experience. The problem isn’t that she’s flaunting it; it’s that ‘Alter Ego’ never digs deeper."

However, Crystal Bell emphasizes that NEW WOMAN (feat. Rosalìa) was the standout track from Alter Ego.

The NME music critic highlighted how the track speaks about women stepping on their power and claiming what's theirs with powerful lyrics, good rhythm, and a complimenting music video directed by veteran director Dave Meyers.

She further wrote that although Lisa's Alter Ego couldn't reveal who she is as a soloist, the rapper will find "her footing" and be " unstoppable" when the time comes.

"The album is eclectic, unapologetic and, at times, a little lost in its own spectacle. If ‘Alter Ego’ is about trying on different personas, perhaps the real Lisa is still emerging. And when she finds her footing, she’ll be unstoppable."

The NME's critical reception sparked discussion among fans. Some noted that since this is the BLACKPINK rapper's first solo album, it's better to "cut the girl some slack."

"Let's cut the girl some slack it's her first album"

Fans came in to defend Lisa and noted how "male rappers" create tracks with similar lyrics but get "praised for it."

"She’s probably sitting in her ferrari while her alter egos fight over whose fault this is, idk," a fan wrote.

"Isn't this what male rappers always do but somehow get praised for it," another fan said.

"Sometimes albums are meant to be fun and that’s all it’s supposed to be. Lisa never said “this is a deeply personal album that shows my heart and soul” she said that it was her first album out of yg and she was doing things her way. That’s all. I feel like it was exactly that," another fan said.

However, some fans stated that they saw several fan edits in which Lisa's supporters expressed their disappointment with Alter Ego.

"How is this clocking it’s just good constructive criticism," a fan wrote.

"The way I knew who this was about without knowing the song," another fan said.

"It was actually spot on, I have seen online that her fans are discussing it. Many have been disappointed of her solo songs so far and performance. just look up L.. needs to step it up. A lot of fanmade videos pop up I just saw it by accident and I didn’t watch the whole thing," another fan stated.

BLACKPINK's Lisa unveils Alter Ego: A multifaceted solo debut under her label, LLOUD

In Alter Ego, Lisa introduces five distinct personas—Vixi, Roxi, Kiki, Sunni, and Speedi—each representing different facets of her artistic identity. The album features collaborations with artists such as Future, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Rosalía, Raye, and Tyla, spanning genres from rap to pop to R&B.

The album is the first release under LLOUD, her label, which she launched in February 2024.

The lead song, Rapunzel (with Megan Thee Stallion), raked up over 2 million listens on Spotify on the day of its release. Other songs from the album, like Rockstar, NEW WOMAN, and Born Again (ft. Doja Cat & RAYE), made it onto Billboard's Hot 100 list.

Full tracklist of Alter Ego:

Born Again ft. Doja Cat & Raye

ROCKSTAR

elastigirl

thunder

NEW WOMAN ft. rosalía

FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future

Rapunzel ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Moonlit Floor

when i'm with you ft. Tyla

BADGRRRL

lifestyle

chill

dream

FXCK UP THE WORLD (vixi solo version)

Rapunzel (kiki solo version)

Meanwhile, before the album dropped, she embarked on a "Lisa Fan Meetup in Asia 2024" tour, hitting up places like Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Hong Kong.

Simultaneously, the BLACKPINK rapper also established her own comic book company called Lalisa Comics in partnership with Zero Zero Entertainment. Their first release is a 56-page comic book called Alter-Ego: The Official Comic, which is like a side story to the album and explains the different characters she plays.

