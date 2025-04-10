"Could this be a hint?": Doja Cat stylist's Instagram story sparks speculations of collaborative stage with BLACKPINK's Lisa at 2025 Coachella

On Thursday, April 10, Doja Cat's hairstylist posted an Instagram story about BLACKPINK Lisa's performance at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival. The stylist, @bretalannelson, also urged netizens to look forward to the idol's stage, seemingly hinting at a surprise. Here's what the Instagram story read:

"Make sure to go see @lalalalisa_m at @coachella...y'all ain't ready"

Following this post, many fans and netizens began to cook up theories on what the story could hint at. One of the major speculations that landed on the internet was a special collaborative stage between Doja Cat and BLACKPINK's Lisa at the music festival. Since the two collaborated for the idol's recent pre-release single, Born Again, also featuring RAYE, many argued the possibility of a collab stage.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Could this be a hint?"

"We're finally getting born again live performance omg I wonder if there's gonna be choreo for it" said a fan on X

"WHAT IF THIS IS A SPOILER?!!" added another fan

"OMGG WE'RE GETTING BORN AGAIN PERFORMANCE?? AHHHHH" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens excitedly reacted to the speculations that surfaced on the internet about Doja Cat and BLACKPINK Lisa's collaborative stage at the 2025 Coachella.

"B*TCH IT AINT NO HINT THIS IS CONFIRMATION N IM SCREAMIN YES" stated a fan

"Ahhh doja li sa is my favorite, born again will be a legend on the sahara stage, and Li sa using a live band, it will be a monster show, like britney and madonna" added an X user

"Omg please we need Born Again at Coachella" said a netizen

"I hope soo imagining it is giving me goosebumps already" commented another X user

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Lisa and her solo activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, dancer, and actress. She debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. However, in December 2023, all the BLACKPINK members announced their departure from the agency after the contract expiration.

Regardless, the members' contract as the group, BLACKPINK, is still valid under YG Entertainment. Therefore, for solo promotions, the members signed under different labels. BLACKPINK's Lisa kickstarted her own agency, LLOUD, in February 2024. Following the same, she released a few solo tracks such as Rockstar, New Woman feat. Rosalìa, and more.

In February 2024, she rolled out her first studio album, Alter Ego, which was also supported by RCA Records, an American record label that the idol signed with for international promotions. Before the release of the album, the idol rolled out a pre-release single called Born Again featuring Doja Cat and RAYE. On the other hand, the idol also recently made her acting debut.

She appeared on the third and final season of the HBO series, White Lotus, where she played the character Mook, a hotel worker at the White Lotus in Thailand. With the pile up of various content from the K-pop idol, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the upcoming parts of her solo career.

