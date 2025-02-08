“Breaking records is a Lalisa thing”- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa’s ‘Born Again’ debuts at #6 on Global Spotify with 6.26 million streams

On February 7, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa dropped her new song Born Again, which has been made in collaboration with RAYE and Doja Cat. Soon after its release, the song debuted at #6 on Global Spotify with 6.26 million streams in around 24 hours of its debut. Additionally, Lisa’s Born Again debuted at #32 on US Spotify with 911k streams.

Fans of BLACKPINK's Lisa were delighted with her latest accomplishment. As a result, her fans flooded the internet with admiration for the female idol and her newly released song. One user on X wrote:

“Breaking records is a Lalisa thing”

Many other reactions to BLACKPINK's Lisa’s latest milestone were seen online. While some said that Lisa doesn’t know how to flop, others revealed they can’t stop listening to her latest track Born Again.

“They had to come up with something quick to bring her down cause one thing about her. She doesn't know how to flop,” a fan said.

“can’t stop listening to it. it’s rare to have 3 artists with different music styles in one song where they all fit together seamlessly. you can’t say “x carried the song” or “x ruined it”,” commented an admirer.

“this seriously need to be a hit I’m beggingggggg born again is just teww good,” another fan stated.

“What a collaboration! 'Born Again' is taking over the charts! The chemistry between LISA, RAYE, and Doja Cat is unmatched!” a fan said.

Some referred to Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE as the "best collab" of this year, while others said the K-pop idol well deserved this success.

“Best collab this year,” expressed another admirer.

“This debut is part of Lisa's solo career progression, following her work with Blackpink, and signifies her transition into a solo artist with international appeal, aligning with the theme of personal transformation suggested by the song's title, as noted in related media coverage,” another fan commented.

“so deserved. I can't believe we already got our best pol group performance this early into the year,” wrote an admirer.

“The song is THE best from her till now and I am not even a stan. Just pure love from a casual listener,” commented a fan.

BLACKPINK's Lisa will release her album Alter Ego on February 28

The Rockstar rapper announced her album Alter Ego in November 2024. It comprises the previously released songs Rockstar, New Woman, and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), and will be released on February 28, 2025.

The compilation will feature a total of twelve songs by BLACKPINK's Lisa. This album will signify her inaugural solo release following her exit as a solo artist from YG Entertainment and Interscope Records.

BLACKPINK's Lisa unveiled five separate photo books for her widely awaited first studio album Alter Ego via Lisa's official website on January 23, 2025. These limited edition photobooks will be offered in a variety of themes, including Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, Vixi, and Speedi.

Besides, Lisa also re-entered the Top 100 of Global Spotify's Daily Top Artists chart at #95 following the debut of Born Again. As of this writing, the music video of Born Again has already crossed over 17 million views on YouTube, alongside 1.4 million likes.

In related news, BLACKPINK’s Lisa also branched out into acting with her appearance in HBO Max’s The White Lotus season 3, which is slated for premiere on February 16, 2025.

