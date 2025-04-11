"Letting y’all know her mic stay on" — Fans defend BLACKPINK's Lisa from past lipsync allegations following her viral Coachella 2025 soundcheck clips

On April 11, 2025, in the wake of lip-sync allegations, BLACKPINK's Lisa displayed her vocal prowess during a live soundcheck at Coachella 2025. The Thai rapper and singer's unfiltered vocals during the rehearsal have gone viral, prompting fans to rally in her defense and challenge the recurring criticisms about her live performance capabilities.

The rapper's journey as a solo artist was marred with lip-syncing allegations. Her performances at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and the Global Citizen Festival drew significant attention, not just for their production value but also for allegations of lip-syncing.

Netizens had pointed to moments where her vocals appeared to be pre-recorded, leading to debates over her capability as a live performer. The controversy intensified after her performance in a James Bond tribute segment, at The Oscars 2025. Despite delivering a visually captivating performance of Live and Let Die, some viewers accused her of lip-syncing sparking further discussions online.

Amid this backdrop, Lisa's recent soundcheck at Coachella 2025 saw her deliver live vocals devoid of any backing tracks. Fans were excited and flooded social media with their reactions. One fan wrote on X:

"SHE NOT PLAYING AROUND…. she’s letting y’all know her mic stay on"

The debate over the BLACKPINK rapper's alleged lip-syncing issue took a backseat as fans reshared the unedited clips from her Coachella 2025 soundcheck, praising her vocals.

"Lisa pissing all the "lisa lip sync" community with a single sound check," a fan wrote.

"I’d be so mad if after all of her efforts to sing live, she’ll be stuck with folks who’s minds are still stuck on her lip syncing," another fan said.

"Everyone who spoke on mother will soon perish!!" another fan added.

Others tweeted proudly that the "MIC IS ON" to stress that the BLACKPINK rapper seemingly debunked her lip-syncing allegations during the soundcheck.

"AND THE MIC IS ON EXACTLY GOD LISA!!!!!!!" a fan remarked.

"Lisa sounding so good. Haters will come again and say she lipsync because she sounds too good," another fan said.

"That mic loud afffffff she’s gonna put on a SHOW tomorrow," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Lisa faced repeated lip-sync allegations amid solo performances

In September 2024, the ALTER EGO rapper performed her hits New Woman and Rockstar at the MTV Video Music Awards. She became the first Korean and K-pop solo act to perform on the MTV's stage. However, her achievement was marred after the lip-syncing allegations against the singer.

On September 29, 2024, the rapper debuted her unreleased track Moonlit Floor at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park. Again, some fans noted that the backing track did not sync with Lisa's lip movements whenever she removed the microphone away from her mouth.

In October 2024, she performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, becoming the first Korean act to perform at the show's historic opening. The allegations resurfaced in this case as well. However, several fans defended her against lip-sync allegations by sharing clips that showcased slight variations in her vocals, suggesting a live performance.

The FXCK UP THE WORLD rapper will headline the Sahara Stage at Coachella 2025 on April 11, 2025. Her set will reportedly run 55-minute-long from 7.45 PM to 8:.40 PM PT.

